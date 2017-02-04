A Mexican-born man’s bid to avoid deportation suffered a major setback this week when immigration authorities rejected his plea that he has a credible fear of harm if he’s returned to his native land, his advocates said.

Pittsburgh-area supporters of Martin Esquivel-Hernandez, who for months have mounted a high-profile campaign on his behalf, are still working to stop his deportation but fear it could happen as soon as Tuesday. He’s being held at the Seneca County jail in Ohio, and authorities typically have a Mexico-bound flight each Tuesday for deportees at that jail.

Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez, 36, a construction worker and house painter, lacks legal status as an immigrant. He had lived in Pittsburgh before his detention last year. He had been deported four times from the United States in previous years, and he was detained again last spring when immigration authorities learned of his presence here from records of traffic stops recorded by local police in the South Hills.

Supporters, including a coalition of several labor, faith-based and social-activist organizations, say Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez made positive contributions to the Pittsburgh community during his years here, including in his church and among fellow Hispanic parents of Pittsburgh schoolchildren. They said deporting him would separate him from his family, including his wife and three children, for whom he was the primary breadwinner, and his mother.

Pittsburgh Roman Catholic Bishop David Zubik is among his supporters and just sent a letter appealing for leniency to the regional director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bishop Zubik — who earlier this week issued a statement of solidarity with immigrants and refugees after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at restricting their entry — said the need for law enforcement needs to be balanced with the need for compassion.

“Obviously one of the things every president has to be concerned about is the safety of the country” he said, but added that Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez “doesn’t fit into that profile” of someone posing a risk.

“This is a man who has contributed to the community,” he said. “Removing him doesn’t protect anybody. It actually harms a lot of people.”

On Thursday, an immigration judge denied Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez’ plea that he had credible fear of harm if returned to Mexico, according to Antonia Domingo, an attorney who is among his supporters. That upheld a similar decision by an U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official following a phone interview.

Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez said he and his family had fled Mexico because he had been threatened by drug gangs due to his work in the military.

Advocates are still asking for the ICE office to issue a stay of deportation.

Supporters plan to bring his children to visit him in jail this weekend.

“We’re hoping for the best,” but also preparing for bad news, said Monica Ruiz, an organizer with Casa San Jose, an agency that helps Latino immigrants.

Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez came to authorities’ attention last spring.

He was charged in March 2016 in Mt. Lebanon with driving without a license, valid license plates or insurance. In April in Castle Shannon, he produced an international driver’s license at a traffic stop but was cited for not having a Pennsylvania license despite residing here, federal prosecutors later said.

Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez had pleaded guilty Dec. 29 to a misdemeanor federal charge of using false identification to enter the United States. That was the result of a plea bargain, following a lengthy public campaign for clemency on his behalf, that led to a dismissal of a felony-level charge.

Although ​the plea removed the prospect of having a felony on his record, ICE has designated his case a priority because he had two immigration-related misdemeanor convictions and was removed four times.

ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls confirmed Friday that Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez is still in its custody but would not comment on the status of his legal case.

Peter Smith: petersmith@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1416; Twitter @PG_PeterSmith.