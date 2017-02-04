Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American leader of the national Episcopal Church, joined a packed fellowship hall for a breakfast gathering with youth Saturday morning at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Homewood.

The visit, one of a series of local appearances on the second of Bishop Curry's three-day visit here, is resonant with symbolism. He is celebrating the annual commemoration of another landmark in the church, the ordination of its first African-American priest, Absalom Jones, in the early 19th century.

As the youth gathered over juice, fruit and muffins, Bishop Curry led them in a call-and-response to the phrase, "We are the Jesus movement."

One of the adults lining the back walls of the fellowship hall asked him to expound on that. "Why Jesus?" he said.

"Maybe it's just getting older," the bishop replied, "but I'm more and more convinced that he's right" in calling for "the way of love, the way of forgiveness, the way of compassion, the way of justice."

He said this way was the heart of the civil rights movement led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose aim was "not to win a victory. The goal was to change hearts."

The youths, who came from churches throughout the diocese's Southwestern Pennsylvania region, also presented Bishop Curry with an altar cloth that they had earlier painted — with their feet. They and others posed for selfies with the bishop before heading upstairs for a service in which the cloth, with its ad hoc footprints, contrasted with the symmetrical patterns in the sanctuary's woodwork and tapestries.

Later in the morning, Bishop Curry joined dozens of choir members, clergy and others in the incense-filled sanctuary of the church for a communion service honoring Jones. The service, complete with formal robes, candles, processions and other features of Episcopal worship, was also filled with more upbeat gospel spirituals such as "This Little Light of Mine" and "There is a Balm in Gilead."

Bishop Curry is scheduled to speak Saturday afternoon in a panel discussion on racial and other social issues at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He wraps up his visit Sunday by preaching at Calvary Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh and St. Stephen Church in McKeesport.

In his sermon, he touted what he called "this revival weekend in the Episcopal Church. That's a sentence you don't hear very often."

He said true revival requires both personal renewal and social justice.

"in light of the deluded and desperate signs that we see, nothing is more needed in the United States than revival, in the church and out."

He said there is "much that seeks to articulate itself as Christianity" today, but if "it doesn't walk and talk and smell like Jesus, it's not Christian."

He blended Jesus' statement that all commandments come down to love with that of jazz great Duke Ellington: "It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing."

