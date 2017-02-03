A Rankin man was arrested and charged with firing at a jitney driver in East Pittsburgh early this morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at North Lang and Hamilton avenues in Homewood around 1 a.m.

Police said the jitney driver, 38, had been waiting on Brushton Avenue, where he picked up Dominic Sharif James, 25, of Rankin. Mr. James requested a ride to North Murtland Street, where he got of the vehicle and entered a residence. He came out minutes later and asked the jitney driver to take him to East Pittsburgh. When the driver told Mr. James that he needed to pay him first, the two began arguing and Mr. James took out a gun and attempted to hit the driver with it, according to police.

The victim blocked the strikes, but Mr. James pointed the gun at the jitney driver and fired several rounds toward the victim, but he was unhurt. Mr. James then fled. Officers searched the area and found him in an alley on Durango Way after getting reports of shots fired in that area.

Mr. James was taken to UPMC Mercy for medical clearance before being transported to the Allegheny County Jail. He’s charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.