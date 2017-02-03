Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration is planning a financial and legal advisory team to strengthen services under the beleaguered Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, his office said this morning.

The announcement comes a day after PWSA lifted a flush-and-boil advisory that affected some 100,000 Pittsburghers. City Council has called on state officials to look into the authority.

“The City of Pittsburgh owns the water and sewer system that was leased to the PWSA decades ago. It’s time to reevaluate this structure,” Mr. Peduto said in a statement. “After systemic problems with inadequate billing, lead in our service lines and this week’s flush-and-boil-water advisory, the city has the duty to find new ways to improve our water services and create the safe, effective and sustainable water authority our residents deserve.”

City officials today issued a request for proposals to develop the advisory team, according to the mayor’s office. The administration said the group will manage evaluations for a “possible restructuring of the PWSA to enhance water and sewer service delivery.”

One option is a public-private partnership that would jointly manage some authority operations, Mr. Peduto’s office said.

In a statement this afternoon, PWSA officials said they "fully support" the advisory effort. They also support city requests that state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and Attorney General Josh Shapiro review the authority, they said.

Mr. DePasquale has said his office could audit PWSA only at the authority's own invitation. PWSA spokeswoman Will Pickering said today that the authority will make that request.

"The employees, contractors and board of PWSA are working very hard to address the problems we face and welcome all of the support we can get in evaluating and fixing the authority's operations," the PWSA statement reads.

Advisory team members also will study the financial shape of water and sewer lines, work with residents and recommend ways for the city to "maximize public control in any partnership," according to Mr. Peduto's office.

“While not presently considering a full privatization, nor a third-party arrangement similar to the previous arrangement with Veolia, we are seeking a full financial and operations partner,” said Kevin Acklin, Mr. Peduto’s chief of staff, in a statement. “With disintegrating water infrastructure, massive debt problems and repeated failures in customer service and billing issues, deep changes to the PWSA are obviously necessary.”

The administration said it hopes to have an advisory team hired by the end of the month.

Adam Smeltz: 412-263-2625, asmeltz@post-gazette.com, @asmeltz.