A man was arrested early this morning after a brief standoff with a SWAT team that was called in when an elderly neighbor’s house was shot at in Polish Hill, Pittsburgh police said.

Police said Justin McQuade, 30, was taken into custody at 4:18 a.m. at a house on Revere Way.

An 80-year-old woman told police she was awoken by a “loud bang” and to sounds of glass breaking shortly before 2:30 a.m. There was a bullet hole in her bedroom wall.

Police went to a house next door and tried several times to make contact with the occupant before SWAT officers were called in at 3:17 a.m. About an hour later, officers entered the house and took Mr. McQuade into custody.

He’s charged with recklessly endangering another person and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Animal Care and Control was also on scene to take possession of a dog in the house.