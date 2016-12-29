The January trial of a former Pittsburgh police sergeant charged with beating a drunk man has been pushed back again to an undetermined date.

Stephen Matakovich had been set for trial in November and again in late January, but the government said it needs more time because some witnesses aren't available.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon delayed the trial and said a new date will be set along with new deadlines for pre-trial motions.

Mr. Matakovich is accused of using excessive force against Gabriel Despres at Heinz Field in November 2015. Federal prosecutors say he assaulted Mr. Despres, who was underage at the time, outside a WPIAL football game and then lied about it in his report.

The case is one only a handful of excessive force complaints brought by the U.S. attorney's office against law officers here in recent years.