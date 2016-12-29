Martin Esquivel-Hernandez of Mexico, the subject of a local campaign calling for his release from U.S. custody on immigration charges, won a battle today in his effort to remain in the country.

U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose granted a defense request to sentence him to 89 days in prison on a charge of using false identification to enter the U.S. in Arizona in 2011.

He said he entered illegally because he wanted to be with his wife and children.

The prison term is one day short of a 90-day sentence that would have made automatic deportation more likely under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rules.

Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez, a 36-year-old construction worker, will next appear before immigration authorities in York, where his supporters will argue for him to be allowed to remain in the U.S.

"It's a partial victory," said Guillermo Perez, president of the Pittsburgh Labor Council for Latin American Advancement. "It's round one."

Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez had been set to go to trial in U.S. District Court next week on a felony count of illegal re-entry after deportation.

But his lawyer, Sally Frick, and the U.S. attorney's office worked out a deal in which prosecutors agreed to allow him to plead to a new misdemeanor charge in exchange for dismissal of the felony.

The U.S. attorney's office this morning filed a direct criminal complaint called an information charging Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez with illegal possession of an immigration document. That document was a border crossing card in someone else's name that he presented on Dec. 5, 2011, at a border point in Arizona.

He pleaded to that charge this morning and was immediately sentenced. Prosecutors in turn dismissed the re-entry indictment, handed up in May following a traffic stop in the South Hills.

Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez, whose mother, wife and three children live in Pittsburgh, has already been in jail for eight months.

Through tears, he told the judge he has no criminal record beyond illegally entering the country and has strong family and community support in Beechview.

"I only did that [entered illegally] because I wanted to be with my family," he sobbed.

Judge Ambrose agreed that he is a good father and a good person with no history of violence or drug dealing. President Obama has made deporting illegals a priority if they are a danger to society, but she said Mr. Esquivel-Hernandez is no threat to anyone.

She made it clear, however, that her only power as a judge was to accept his plea and craft a sentence that might help him. He and his supporters will now have to deal with ICE on their own.

"I cannot do anything with respect to your immigration status," she said. "I wish you the best of luck."