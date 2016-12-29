A judge denied a request Wednesday to release from jail former lightweight boxing champion Paul Spadafora, who is accused of stabbing his brother, assaulting his mother and threatening officers who arrested him last week.

Spadafora, who has had a series of prior arrests, had a brief hearing Wednesday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey A. Manning. Spadafora has been in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail since Pittsburgh police arrested him Dec. 21.

Matearia Prince, who appeared at the request of the Allegheny County Jail's Behavior Assessment Unit, said officials were requesting that Spadafora be given a non-monetary bond and released to an inpatient facility for treatment.

"No. That answer is no," Judge Manning said.

The judge said Spadafora appeared before him years ago and officials were "very generous" with him but "he's never learned."

"You don't choose to get cancer. You don't choose to get multiple sclerosis. You don't choose to get any other form of disease. But what you do is you choose here to use drugs and alcohol. And he continues to do it, and he continues to do it," Judge Manning said. "It's done. Sooner or later society has to say, 'Enough is enough.'"

Spadafora spent time in prison for shooting the mother of his child in October 2003 and pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2012. He was arrested earlier this year after officials said he pulled a knife on a convenience store manager in Armstrong County. Officials later withdrew those charges.

Defense attorney Phil DiLucente said after the hearing: "Judge Manning made himself loud and clear, and he had stated that bond would not be modified. We respect that. We are going to make sure that Paul participates in all the programs that the Allegheny County Jail and pretrial services offer to put him in the best light for several upcoming hearings."

He said Spadafora has completed alcohol and anger management classes in the past. He said his client struggles with alcohol but doesn’t believe Spadafora has a problem with drugs.

"Paul, like any person, has issues that I think in the future will be addressed," Mr. DiLucente said.

Spadafora is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 4.

