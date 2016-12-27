Numerous religious, civic and political leaders have joined other supporters of Martin Esquivel Hernandez in asking for a holiday-season act of leniency from federal prosecutors in the case of a Mexican man who had been living in Pittsburgh and now faces deportation.

The letters offer both personal and legal reasons in asking Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song to use prosecutorial discretion in either dropping the pending felony charge against Mr. Esquivel or at least reducing it to a misdemeanor. He faces separation from his wife and children if deported.

Even if Ms. Song agreed to either request, Mr. Esquivel would still face deportation hearings. But he would be spared further criminal penalties and would not have a felony conviction on his record. The letters note that even if some sort of federal immigration reform is ever passed, those with even non-violent felony convictions would be excluded.

Supporters also say the handling of Mr. Esquivel’s case sets a wider tone in the community: “The recent election has deeply increased immigrants’ fear of deportation, racial profiling, and xenophobic backlash,” says the lead letter in the packet, from Sister Janice Vanderneck, executive director of Casa San Jose, a Brookline-based advocacy group for Hispanics. “The prosecution of Mr. Esquivel Hernández only adds to these legitimate fears and undermines efforts to make Pittsburgh a ‘welcoming city.’”

Mr. Esquivel faces a Jan. 3 trial on a felony charge of illegal re-entry after deportation after federal immigration authorities learned of his presence in the Pittsburgh area following traffic citations in the South Hills. He has been incarcerated since his arrest in the spring.

According to prosecutors, he illegally entered the United States after being arrested and returned to Mexico on four previous occasions. He had come here to rejoin his wife and older children, who had immigrated before him. His mother and a U.S.-born son also live here.

In court papers, Mr. Esquivel says he faced danger from drug gangs in Mexico, but federal prosecutors argue that he never brought this issue up in previous encounters with immigration enforcement officers.

Margaret Philbin, spokeswoman for Ms. Song, declined to comment on the letters.

The main letter says to Ms. Song: “Your urgent action and critical leadership are needed to act in the best interests of justice and for the public safety of the people of Pittsburgh, particularly those of us who make up the growing Pittsburgh Latino community.”

Sister Vanderneck’s letter says Mr. Esquivel, 36, has been the sole breadwinner for his wife and three children as a housepainter and construction worker. as well as a leader in his church, St. Catherine of Siena in Beechview, and in Hispanic community activities such as helping coordinate a recent series of listening sessions to help assess needs in that community.

The packet also includes a translated letter from Mr. Esquivel himself, asking for Christmas-season leniency. He said his youngest son doesn’t understand why he’s been away for so long.

“In this moment, I am imprisoned as if I were a criminal,” his letter says. “But the only crime that I have ever committed was to love everyone with all my heart and spirit.”

Also supporting the request were more than 30 civic and labor organizations, clergy and local political leaders. Among them were U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, the Rev. Randall Bush, pastor East Liberty Presbyterian Church, and Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak.

Peter Smith: petersmith@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1416; Twitter @PG_PeterSmith.