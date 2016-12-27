Court records provided new details about a shooting at a Subway last week — including that the alleged would-be robber walked behind a counter with a BB gun and pointed it at an employee, who then shot him.

Calvin Smith, 47, of Ambridge, faces charges of robbery and possessing an instrument of crime in connection with the incident at the Subway in the 2700 block of East Carson Street on Friday.

Sonya Toler, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh police, said Monday that Smith, who initially was in critical condition, had been stabilized. No one else has been charged in the case, but police are continuing to investigate.

Police said Smith walked into the Subway store about 8 a.m. Friday holding a black BB gun, which resembled a pistol. They said Smith walked behind the store’s counter and pointed the BB gun at employee Myles Milcarek and said, “Don’t do it, man.” Police said Mr. Milcarek pulled a 9mm gun from his pocket and fired three shots at Smith, striking him in the chest, neck and abdomen.

Smith fell, dropped the BB gun and crawled out of the store through a window that shattered during the commotion. Smith then got into a car with a woman and a man, who dropped him off at Allegheny General Hospital, where he was treated for his gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint, the pair gave Smith a ride to the South Side but said they did not know that Smith was going to try to commit a robbery.

Police also interviewed Mr. Milcarek and another Subway employee, who was in a cooler at the time and heard the shots but did not see the shooting. A man who answered a phone number for Mr. Milcarek, whose age and residence were not listed in court documents, said he did not wish to speak.

No Subway employees were injured.

