The newly assembled community choir, drawn from online connections, friends of friends and a church around the corner, sang Christmas choruses last Wednesday while the 75 or so audience members joined in on some of the carols.

As Matt and Michelle Belliston alternated between conducting, singing and organ accompaniment, they were inaugurating the new Palisade Playhouse, which they describe as a “family-friendly community theater.” It all took place just two days after the couple closed on the purchase of the historic red-brick sanctuary that had served Greenfield Presbyterian Church for more than a century.

They are realizing a dream they have been cultivating since the spring — and in the process building some cooperation across church lines.

The idea arose as Mr. Bellison was finishing a master’s degree in music education at Carnegie Mellon University in the spring. They had come to feel at home in the Greenfield neighborhood where they had been living, but his job applications at public schools were still pending. (He has since been teaching at Pittsburgh Lincoln K-5.)

The Bellistons, who are Mormons, took a trip to a temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near Washington, D.C. While there, they took time to “pray and see what God wanted us to do,” said Michelle Belliston. The idea emerged: “Maybe we should start a community theater.”

As music teachers who have previously overseen the production of student musicals, they had some experience to make that idea a reality. “I was wanting to have a place where my kids would enjoy performances, and if it were a place they would enjoy, I thought, why not provide it to other families as well?” said Matt Belliston.

The two of them grew up in small towns — she in South Dakota, he in Utah — and met while attending different colleges in Utah. Now married for nine years, they have children ages 5 and 7. Ms. Belliston teaches music to children at her home and welcomes the chance to do so in the more spacious church’s social hall.

They learned of the church’s availability on the market, closed the $35,000 purchase on Dec. 19, and arranged a quick professional cleaning of accumulated soot in the sanctuary before Wednesday’s concert. Through an app and other neighborhood connections, they recruited a community chorus, some of whom sing with the choir at St. Rosalia Catholic Church around the corner.

The couple plan to renovate the upstairs of the social hall for their residence, and to host various events in the downstairs room, including meetings of community groups like Narcotics Anonymous that have long met there. The couple will continue to provide space for the Presbyterian congregation rent-free.

“We’re not Presbyterians, but we want people to find God in the way that they find him,” Ms. Belliston said.

“It’s a cool place,” she said of the building, with its curved pews, a vaulted darkwood ceiling, boldly colored stained-glass windows and plaques with hand-written tributes to past members.

April Clisura, clerk of session for the Presbyterian church, is thrilled with the arrangement.

In some ways the congregation’s story is similar to that of many other historic sanctuaries of various religious traditions in the Pittsburgh area, many of which have closed as their membership aged, dwindled or moved away.

In the Greenfield church’s case, older members had passed the leadership on to relative newcomers, who had taken innovative approaches such as holding coffee nights and a combined Sunday night dinner and church service. But the congregation was unable to build up enough members who could maintain the building.

Members are now exploring a possible merger with another area Presbyterian church while maintaining some outreaches from Greenfield.

“We’re so lucky that we connected” with the Bellistons through a mutual contact, said Ms. Clisura.

The sale is “going to release a lot of our energies to do other things,” said Ms. Clisura. And “for that building to be saved for the community is important to us.”

In the near term, as renovations continue, the couple plan to rent out space for children’s birthday parties and hold a New Year’s Eve celebration (kid-friendly, with an early “ball drop”). They plan another community concert and a theater performance in the coming months.

“It’ll be an adventure, is the word we’re going with,” Ms. Belliston said.

