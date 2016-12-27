It was Boxing Day on Monday in England and in other countries with ties to the United Kingdom, such as Ireland and Australia.

And because of that, it was Boxing Day in Piper’s Pub on the South Side, too. The British-themed pub was packed Monday morning well into the afternoon with fans watching English Premier League soccer games from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For most, a day off and all-day soccer was reason enough to get up early and drive down to Piper’s.

But would those fans in attendance — American and British ex-pats alike — know the holiday’s disputed origins? Or at least why there’s soccer on Boxing Day?

Sort of.

While the many English ex-pats knew at least a version of the origins that historians continue to debate, many Americans knew it only as some foreign holiday with no obvious history.

“I just figured it was a Canadian holiday,” said Alex Smith, 26, an Arsenal soccer fan and a graduate student at Drexel University in Philadelphia back home visiting his family in Upper St. Clair. “And I would imagine [the soccer connection] is very similar to Thanksgiving and football here.”

Because Canada is a former colony of Great Britain and shares the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it celebrates Boxing Day, too.

The romantic version of the origins of soccer on Boxing Day is that it commemorated the Christmas Truce of 1914 when some English and German troops during World War I put down their arms to play a soccer game. But historians said it really evolved in the 1950s after professional soccer teams decided they did not want to play games on Christmas — as had been the tradition — and moved it to the day after Christmas.

Jennifer Brown, 47, a hairdresser from Dormont, emigrated here with her parents from England in 1977. Dressed in her blue Chelsea soccer club jersey, she said Americans think it had something to do with the sport of boxing.

“Even this week, people at work were like: ‘Oh, I didn’t know you were a boxing fan,’ ” she said with a laugh.

Aaron Reighard, 39, a marketing director from Oakdale, said, “I think it’s something about the boxes,” he said, getting warmer. “But I know it’s a really good day to watch soccer.”

It does have something to do with boxes, historians agree, although they can’t agree exactly what kind of boxes.

The Oxford English Dictionary says Boxing Day is a phrase that stretches back at least to the 1830s, and was a day when “post-men, errand-boys and servants of various kinds expect to receive a Christmas-box.”

And the concept of giving Christmas boxes stretches back even further — as early as the 1600s — and with a different connotation of giving a tip or gratuity to tradespeople who worked for you.

“What?” asked an incredulous Mark Holland, 54, a carpenter from Dormont who grew up in South London in England and was perhaps the only person in Piper’s wearing a Crystal Palace soccer jersey.

“Nobody ever gives me a frickin’ gratuity,” he said with a laugh.

And that tradition is linked to an even older one: Because servants for the wealthy had to work on Christmas for parties and to serve them, on the day after Christmas the servants were given a Christmas box with a gift or leftover food in it to take to their families.

There is one more version historians propose: That Boxing Day was the day after Christmas that churches set up alms boxes for people to donate gifts or money to the poor.

“Oh, right, I’ve heard that one,” said Richard Bartley, 44, a North Hills lawyer who grew up in Manchester, England, and believes the origin is about the day servants got their presents from their employers.

On the spot, Mr. Bartley decided to put into action the version about it being the day tradesmen — like his friend, Mr. Holland, a carpenter — got a tip.

“Here you go,” he said with a hearty laugh, giving Mr. Holland a handful of change. “I’m giving a tradesman a gift.”

