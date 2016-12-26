A Wilkinsburg man has been arrested in connection with an overnight shooting at The Galaxy nightclub in Homewood in which another man was apparently wounded.

Pittsburgh police said Anthony Lamar Williams, 27, faces charges of aggravated assault and other offenses. Police responded to the Kelly Street bar shortly before 1 a.m. today for reports of shots fired. A security guard at the bar had used a Taser on Mr. Williams, prompting him to drop a silver .22-caliber pistol before he fled.

Officers en route were given a description of the suspect and saw Mr. Williams at the corner of Kelly Street and Zenith Way, where he fought with an officer while trying to leave in a vehicle. Mr. Williams then ran off, another officer Tasered Mr. Williams and placed him under arrest. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian and then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police recovered two firearms from the scene – a 9 mm and a .22-caliber rifle. All three firearms recovered from the incident were reported stolen, according to police.

During the investigation, a 23-year-old man showed up at UPMC Presbyterian with a gunshot wound. The man told police he had been shot in the bathroom at The Galaxy. He was last reported in stable condition.

Mr. Williams also faces charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, person not to posses a firearm, and criminal mischief.