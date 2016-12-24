Rough nights on East Carson Street reach well beyond the South Side Flats.

Trouble in the popular nightlife corridor can bring Pittsburgh police rushing in from other areas, weakening protection for quieter neighborhoods at city taxpayers’ expense, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich has said.

City Council wants to tame the pattern in 2017, when a South Side Parking Enhancement District, or PED, should take effect by February or March. Plans call for $250,000 from extended parking meter collections in the Flats to support an increase in police and other improvements there, including free, secure parking in a Second Avenue lot.

A fare-free weekend shuttle is set to link the cross-river facility — which features about 700 open spots — with the Flats. UPMC agreed to help pay for the service, expected to cross the 10th Street Bridge and run down East Carson.

“If we put that police protection down [in the Flats] ahead of time, applying five or six officers down there with a police presence, you may prevent the necessity of having to respond with 15 officers” later on, Mr. Hissrich said.

He used the hypothetical numbers as an example. The city hasn’t decided exactly how many officers to add in the Flats. Public safety officials typically do not disclose the scope of existing police details, and precise crime statistics for the neighborhood were not immediately available before the Christmas holiday.

Approved in a 7-1 council vote last week, the PED approach has stoked a divided response among Flats businesses and residents. Councilwoman Darlene Harris dissented, citing opposition in the community.

“No one in the business district can find a reason to think it’s reasonable to park people across the river and then shuttle them over here,” said Mark Bucklaw, vice president at the South Side Chamber of Commerce. “Name another neighborhood in Pittsburgh where you have to park across the river and take a shuttle across to get to it.”

He said the chamber would like the city to put the PED plans on hold and invite more public input. Chamber President Chuck Reese fears the uptick in parking enforcement could “put people off for a while,” although he said a stronger police presence should “make people more comfortable coming down to the South Side.”

City Council President Bruce Kraus, a PED advocate who represents the Flats, said the efforts mark the culmination of a six-year public process.

“This was not done in haste. Nor was the work that we did done lightly,” Mr. Kraus said. He promised the chamber that the program can be adjusted “to improve what is working and tweak what might not be working,” he said.

On weekend nights, city estimates show, as many as 20,000 people pour into the historic area between Smithfield Street and the SouthSide Works complex. A three-year analysis looked at policing strategies, lighting, visitor safety, public space and other elements.

One finding: Businesses in the area together spend as much as $500,000 a year to pay off-duty police officers for security. Mr. Kraus said a stepped-up police presence from the city could ease that cost for businesses and the city’s own overtime burdens.

He envisions a “concierge”-style policing “like you see in Times Square, where officers are open and interacting,” he said. Among the specific changes expected in the Flats by late February:

• Longer collection hours at street parking meters. Collections at $1.50 an hour are to extend from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Collections now end at 6 p.m.

• The introduction of the shuttle “circulator” and parking in the Second Avenue lot near the 10th Street Bridge. The shuttle will run from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Advocates said the offering should discourage traffic congestion and crime including DUI and car break-ins.

• Plans for the added police. Mr. Hissrich said he would like to have the extra presence in place by St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on March 17.

Other adjustments in the works include an emergency pull-off area on East Carson Street from 12th to 17th streets. Street parking in that area would be reduced to help emergency vehicles navigate the congested area, Mr. Kraus said.

He said plans for a designated ride-sharing and taxi area on East Carson at 17th Street should help prevent DUI arrests, along with provisions for overnight parking in the Second Avenue lot. The city also is looking to adjust the Flats’ residential parking policies, in part to prevent overflow from metered areas.

Additionally, the state Department of Transportation is planning nearly $5 million in capital improvements for East Carson in 2018. Those should include signage, crosswalks and new traffic signals.

At the South Side Community Council, President Barbara Rudiak said she’s optimistic. She said the changes together could be a comprehensive solution to crime and disorder.

“You need to put it into effect and see what happens,” Ms. Rudiak said. “If you continue what you’ve always done, you’ll continue to get what you always got.”

Adam Smeltz: 412-263-2625, asmeltz@post-gazette.com, @asmeltz.