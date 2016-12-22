A small fire ignited overnight in the pressroom of the former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The fire was reported at about 3:15 a.m. and it was extinguished within about 15 minutes by Pittsburgh firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The presses at the building, located in the first floor of the building on the Boulevard of the Allies, are being dismantled to accommodate redevelopment of the site.

Block Communications Inc., the owner of the Post-Gazette, recently signed a contract with Continental Real Estate Services of Columbus, Ohio for the sale of the property. A mix of residential and retail is being considered for the site.

The presses ran from 1927 until 2014, when the Post-Gazette opened a new printing facility in Clinton. Editorial and other departments are located in offices on the North Shore.