The city official in charge of enforcing building codes in Pittsburgh has been cited for a violation stemming from a shoddy picket fence outside her century-old home.

Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections filed the code violation against its director, Maura Kennedy, following numerous complaints from her neighbor about the fence.

The neighbor said Ms. Kennedy’s fence is leaning and blocking access to a stairwell on his property.

An investigator noticed the issue in August and made two other visits to Ms. Kennedy’s Stanton Heights home, which is under renovation.

When the problem wasn’t solved by October, the citation was written. Ms. Kennedy said she received her violation in the mail just like everyone else.

Ms. Kennedy said she and her partner, the homeowner, are in the process of fixing the fence.