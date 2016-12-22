Former lightweight boxing champion Paul Spadafora was arrested overnight, charged with stabbing his brother and assaulting his mother during an argument in Pittsburgh.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic disturbance at a house in the 500 block of Kearns Avenue in the Westwood section of the city.

Spadafora was arguing with his 66-year-old mother on the front porch when his 39-year-old brother told officers in the driveway that Spadafora had stabbed him in the thigh. The brother was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in fair condition. His mother also told police that her son had kicked her.

Broken ceramic, pots, pans and various utensils were seen strewn across the front lawn, according to police.

Police said Spadafora refused to listen to officers’ commands once inside the house and Spadafora “assumed a fighting stance.” At one point he threatened officers, telling his mother, “Get all their names. I know they have to live in the city. I’m gonna kill them.”

Officers subdued him with a Taser after he attempted to throw something at them. He was then handcuffed and told to stand up, which he refused, according to police. Spadafora eventually stood up and then lunged at an officer, attempting to knock him down the stairs, police said. Officers then carried Spadafora down the stairs and had him sit him at the end of the driveway.

Police put a mask on him after he tried to spit on two officers, police said

Spadafora, 41, a native of McKees Rocks who now lives in Westwood, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and making terroristic threats. He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 4 in City Court.

His attorney, Phil DiLucente, said the holidays are “emotional for families” and that he’ll comment before Spadafora’s preliminary hearing.

Spadafora has had numerous brushes with the law and spent time in state prison for shooting the mother of his child in October 2003. He pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2012.

In April of this year, Spadafora was charged with simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness after, police said, he pulled a knife on a convenience store manager in Armstrong County.

Those charges were withdrawn the next month.

From an incident earlier that day, Spadafora was also charged with assaulting a 63-year-old woman outside the Redstone Tavern in Crafton. A judge sentenced Spadafora to anger management classes.

Spadafora, who won the International Boxing Federation lightweight title in August 1999, now trains boxers at the Pittsburgh Boxing Club.