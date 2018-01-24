Cheese fondue is a slam dunk for winter gatherings

Raise your hand if this sounds familiar.

You manage to get a decent dinner onto the table. But instead of your family kicking back with tales of the day’s adventures as they savor every bite, it’s a race to see who can finish the fastest. Maybe the siren call of a cell phone, or perhaps homework or a favorite TV show awaits. Dinner was great (thanks) but, see ya!

How, you ask, might you entice everyone to linger long enough at the table to actually converse? The answer could be as simple as a shared pot of fondue.

There’s something about a warm and gooey caquelon of melted cheese that just feels good in the dead of winter. Rich and melty, it is the culinary equivalent of a cozy hand-knit sweater. The fact that fondue is best enjoyed with multiple eaters only adds to the experience. It is a communal meal that requires people to slow down and interact. Plus, it’s fun.

While the dish represents the best of Swiss cooking for many, “fondue” actually is derived from the French word fondre, which means to melt. Enjoyed for centuries by farm families as a way to use up stale bread and nuggets of leftover cheeses, the earliest known recipe appeared in 1699 in Zurich. But people of means loved it, too, as evidenced by its appearance in French chef Vincent la Chapelle's cookbook “Le Cuisinier Moderne” in 1735.

It wouldn’t achieve its iconic status until the 1930s, when in an effort to boost sales of surplus cheese the Swiss Cheese Union started a successful campaign to make cheese fondue and its sister dish raclette the national dishes in Switzerland. Fondue took off in the United States in the 1960s and ′70s, after it was featured at the 1964 New York World's Fair at the Swiss Pavilion's Alpine restaurant.

Fondue might seem hopelessly out of fashion in 2018, but it’s actually seeing a resurgence in popularity, says Chris Millsap, a franchise partner for The Melting Pot restaurant at Station Square. It’s especially popular with millennials, who seek out unique foods along with a more social style of dining.

“It’s the experience,” he says. “There’s nothing quite like it.”

Born in Florida in 1975, Melting Pot made its way to Pittsburgh in 2004 and offers numerous variations on cheese and chocolate fondues. All of the cheeses used at the fondue chain come from the Roth Cheese creamery in Monroe, Wis. The menu also includes a selection of meats and seafood that guests cook themselves at the table in flavored broths or oil.

You also can find fondue at Allegheny Wine Mixer in Lawrenceville every Tuesday during winter. The 4-ounce pot of white wine and Gruyere fondue ($9) is perfect for one or two people, and comes with lots of dunkables, including apples, bread, pickles, salami, grapes and dates. Greendance Winery at Sand Hill, near Mount Pleasant, also has it from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays through Feb. 10. For $35, you get two courses of fondue: Emmentaler-Gruyere and bittersweet brandywine chocolate, plus wine tasting and live music.

Rather make it at home, on a school night for the family or for a special occasion with your sweetheart? That works, too.

Fondue might seem fancy, but it’s actually one of the simplest foods to prepare from scratch — and not just if you take the shortcut of using one of those bagged fondue kits sold at large grocery stores. The classic Swiss recipe requires only a handful of ingredients, and it’s fun for the kids or spouse to grate the cheese while you cut the bread and other dippers into bite-sized cubes.

Any combination of firm, mountain-style cheeses will melt into a gooey fondue, so think Gruyere, raclette, Appenzeller, fontina or Emmental. But farmhouse cheddar and Gouda also will succeed. A good, dry white wine works best as a base, but you can use milk, stock, apple juice or apple cider so long as you add some lemon juice or a touch of vinegar to keep the cheese homogenous.

Beer cheese fondue — perfect for the dunking of soft pretzels and sliced German sausages during your football tailgate party — is just as easy. Simply substitute 1 cup of a pilsner-style beer for the wine, and add 2 teaspoons of sweet Bavarian or Dijon mustard to the melted cheese, along with a dash of Worcestershire sauce and pinch of paprika.

When melting the cheese, be sure to keep it over low heat so it doesn’t burn. A double boiler is ideal, says Mr. Millsap, because its gentle, indirect heat allows for a nice even result. To serve, transfer to fondue pot set over a flame.

As for the most important tip? “Have fun with it,” Mr. Millsap says. That, and remember there’s no one way do fondue.

Gretchen McKay: gmckay@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1419 or on Twitter @gtmckay.

For a perfect pot of fondue

• Start with a heavy-bottomed pot, preferably a glazed ceramic fondue pot or a cast-iron pot that's enameled. A double boiler will work as well, as it will allow you to heat the cheese with boiling water rather than directly over the flame. To serve, you will need a stand with a heating candle or an electric burner for the table.

• Be sure to rub the fondue pot with a cut clove of garlic before you start cooking to add flavor. Discard after using.

• Don’t forget to toss the shredded/grated cheese with cornstarch. It keeps the cheese from separating when you add it to the simmering wine.

• Speaking of vino, while classic cheese fondue calls for a Swiss Fendant du Valais, any dry white wine that’s high in acid will work beautifully. It doesn’t have to be expensive — subtle differences in quality will vanish once the wine is cooked with the cheese.

• Practice patience. Add the grated cheese SLOWLY, in batches, and make sure all of it is melted before adding the next handful.

• Fondue should be the consistency of a thick cream. If it gets too thick, add a splash or two of white wine and stir until the mixture thins out. If the fondue gets too stiff, you can also hit it with another splash of white wine, kirsch or lemon juice, stirring it in until the fondue has loosened. Just before serving, stir it in a figure-eight pattern to keep the cheese homogenized.

• For nonalcoholic fondue, replace the white wine with white grape juice.

• Cooked fondue should be kept warm, on low heat. Boiling cheese will burn.

• Choose crusty bread such as a French baguette. Chunks of sourdough and pumpernickel also are wonderful dippers. So are pretzel nuggets.

• Others items good for dipping include roasted petite potatoes, apple or pear slices, lightly steamed cauliflower or broccoli florets, blanched green beans or bell pepper slices or cured meats. Mini tart pickles, such as French cornichons, are traditional dippers.

• Whatever you’re dipping, make sure it’s firmly speared on the fondue fork — tradition says whoever loses his or her food in the pot has to kiss the person sitting next to him or her or buy a round of drinks.

• No double dipping (cooties!) and don’t eat the dipped food right off the fork. Instead, use a knife or dinner fork to slide the cheese-covered bread onto your plate.

• All done? The crusty, looks-like-it’s-burnt layer on the bottom of the fondue pot is known as la religieuse (the nun) and is considered a delicacy. You might want to draw straws to see which lucky person gets to scrape it up and eat it.

— Gretchen McKay

Classic Cheese Fondue

PG tested

Fondue is meant to be smooth and creamy. So resist the urge to dump cheese all in at one time — you want it to melt slowly, while stirring constantly. Serve warm with an assortment of bite-sized dipping foods such as chunks of crusty bread, slices of Granny Smith apples or pear, steamed red-skin potato chunks, and blanched vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and asparagus.

1 clove garlic, peeled

¾ cup Gruyere cheese, grated

¾ cup Vacherin Fribourgeois cheese, grated (I used French comte)

1 tablespoon corn starch

1¼ cups dry white wine, such as Swiss fendant, Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1 ounce kirsh (cherry brandy)

1 large crusty baguette, cut into large squares

Rub garlic clove around inside of a fondue pot or heavy pan (ideally enameled), dipping it from time to time in salt so that it sticks well to the surface. Discard clove.

Coarsely grate cheese, and toss with cornstarch.

Over medium heat, bring wine to gentle simmer. Add grated cheeses to pot slowly, in handfuls, stirring constantly. Make sure each addition is melted before adding the next. Season with nutmeg, a dash of salt and a little pepper, to taste. As the fondue comes to a boil, add kirsh and make sure your guests are seated and ready. The consistency should be slightly thicker than heavy cream.

To serve, place pot on fondue burner or portable sterno in the middle of the table. Using long forks, each guest spears one piece of bread at a time with the fork and dips and turns it in the fondue before eating.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from “Cheese: The Essential Guide to Cooking With Cheese” by Michel Roux (Quadrille Publishing; October 2017; $25)