Score big with Chicken Parm Sliders for the AFC, NFC championship games

Just as cheering, yelling and groaning are constants while watching the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, so are sliders.

Why sliders, you ask? It’s because those mini burgers or grease bombs or belly bombers or whatever else you want to call them are appealing for their size and variety. Whether you are flitting around the room or being a couch potato throughout the game, a slider is easy to handle. You can eat it with one hand while the other one juggles the drink. And yes, its mouth-friendly size lets you boo in your outside voice even as you are taking a bite of it.

Then there are all those nonburger varieties — from barbecue pulled-pork to turkey meatloaf to fried catfish or zucchini — built on regular dinner or sweet Hawaiian or wheat rolls.

Take for instance the Chicken Parm Sliders. We are not yakking about the same old, same old ones made with chicken cutlets and dredged in a mix of flour, garlic and onion powders. Instead, we are giving a shout-out to one made with shredded rotisserie chicken.

Chicken Parm Sliders

PG tested

12 dinner rolls

3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded

½ cup marinara sauce, chunky

8 ounces mozzarella cheese

¼ cup basil

½ cup butter, melted

3 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons parsley

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the dinner or Hawaiian sweet rolls in half. Spread shredded rotisserie chicken seasoned with salt and garlic-pepper on top followed by chunky marinara, fresh mozzarella slices and chopped fresh basil. Place top half of roll.

In a bowl, mix melted butter, finely chopped garlic, finely chopped fresh parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.

Brush top of rolls with butter mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or when top is golden brown.

Serves 12.

— “Tasty Latest & Greatest” by Tasty fans (Clarkson Potter; December 2017)