The Whole Foods Market in Upper St. Clair is to open Wednesday, Jan. 25, the company announced today.

The third area location, after East Liberty and Pine, is located at 1111 Siena Drive just off Route 19/Washington Road just south of Fort Couch Road, across from South Hills Village. The development is called Siena at St. Clair.

Company and store officials will hold a bread-breaking ceremony there at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Customers will be able to get a preview of the 40,000-square food store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, if they sign up for guided tours (http://southhills.wholefoodsrsvp.com).

The Austin, Texas-based company also is looking to hire 40 people to work at the store. You can apply at http://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/careers.

Bob Batz Jr.: bbatz@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1930 and on Twitter @bobbatzjr.