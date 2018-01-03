Munch goes to Stuff’d Pierogi Bar: How can such a brilliant concept be so disappointing?

The idea was so gobsmackingly obvious, it’s a wonder no one had thought of it before.

This is a town that has lionized and made lore of its special relationship with simple Eastern European dumplings; where the dish will often appear un-ironically on the menus of trendy restaurants, sometimes even in deliciously vegan form; where there are food trucks and festivals dedicated to them; where they show up on the spread at post-wedding tailgates (that’d be mine, FYI); where the baseball team’s unofficial racing mascots have a shockingly detailed Wikipedia page.

So it is almost unbelievable that it took until late 2017 for a full-service restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh to open that exclusively serves the humble pierogi.

That is the concept behind Stuff’d Pierogie Bar, and admittedly it is a brilliant one. However, to borrow a Polish phrase — the execution of said concept needs a swift kick in the dupa.

Initially, the restaurant opened featuring the excellent pierogies by Carl Funtal of Cop Out Pierogies in Etna, but that’s been phased out in favor of ones made in-house. And that wasn’t necessarily a good move.

The space itself is a comfortable, contemporary spot with a handsome bar and a floor-to-ceiling view of Katz Plaza and the Louise Bourgeois fountain, and it must be an optimal spot to sit and have happy hour drinks and people watch in the warmer weather months. The staff I encountered was pleasant and homey in a good old Pittsburgh kind of way.

The menu design is clever — maybe too clever by half. Each of the 14 dishes features a generous platter of pierogies ranging from a classic potato and sauerkraut to more elaborate versions like mac and cheese, cheeseburger and chicken parmesan-stuffed pierogies.

An appetizer order of stuffed cabbage (golumpki) was a head scratcher — the cabbage and rice were both a little tough and the sauce was more like marinara than the broth-y traditional sauce one expects. And the food wasn’t warm enough on a single-digit day.

My dad liked his breakfast pierogies well enough — “stuck to the ribs” he said of the egg-and-cheese-stuffed pierogies topped with a sunny-side-up egg and strips of bacon, like some kind of an Old World Grand Slam breakfast ($16).

Our traditional potato and sauerkraut pierogies ($13) were underwhelming at best. They lacked flavor and were completely smothered in caramelized onions.

Another order of peach-pulled-pork pierogies ($16) was maddening. The pierogies — stuffed with pulled pork — were hidden under a big honkin’ pile of frankly not very good pulled pork, and there was supposed to be a peach barbecue sauce that was totally MIA.

I wanted to like this place more than I did. In fact, I wanted to love it. The concept is still a great one and can be successful, but it requires some serious tweaks, starting with this: If you’re going to build a restaurant around one dish, it should be the best possible expression of that. Or at least aspire to that level. And you have to nail the basics.

And, given the nearly universal love for some version of stuffed “dumplings” across cultures — think ravioli, empanadas, samosas, or even egg rolls — there is some real room for creative exploration here in the right hands.

Finally, conceding that the rent is high and getting higher in Downtown Pittsburgh, paying up to $17 for a plate of pierogies still borders on egregious.

To paraphrase Freud, sometimes a pierogi is just a pierogi.

Stuff’d Pierogi Bar: 130 Seventh St., Downtown; 412-586-5077; https://www.facebook.com/stuffdpittsburgh/

Dan Gigler: dgigler@post-gazette.com; Twitter @gigs412