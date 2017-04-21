Craig and Andrea Santella were excited to talk about the house they are selling in Rosslyn Farms. But they were a little busy when a reporter called.

“We’re at the hospital. My wife is in labor. Can we talk tomorrow?” he said.

Their first child, Geno James Santella, arrived at 3:38 a.m. April 15. Though he’s only 8 days old, Geno is already having a big impact: He’s the reason his parents are selling 24 Edgecliff Road.

“We are just moving down the road,” his father said. “We are building a new house. We just ran out of space for a growing family.”

The three-bedroom, two-bath house is on the market for $272,500 (MLS No. 1270999) with Steve Wasieleski of RE/MAX CSI South (www.remax.com or 412-851-2538). It is open by appointment.

The 102-year-old Craftsman has a creamy yellow exterior with cedar shake shingles on the second floor. The 16- by- 8-foot front porch features a cheery red screen door and porch swing.

Inside, the 19-by-17-foot living room boasts an original fireplace mantel with a curved apron front detail and a new gas insert. Original hardwood floors run throughout the first floor and the simple woodwork is painted a crisp white.

“The windows are all original with the original pulley system,” Mr. Santella said. “They are in pretty good shape and they all work. We have storm windows for them and the bedroom windows are new.”

On the left is the 16-by-12-foot dining room, painted a soft blue with a large, built-in cabinet. A bow window lets in lots of light.

The 17-by-12-foot kitchen was recently updated with oak cabinets, granite counter tops and wood-look ceramic tile. The center island seats three and has new pendant lighting.

“We had a custom banquette installed in the far corner,” Mr. Santella said.

The space-saving seating hugs a farm-style round pedestal table. Stainless-steel appliances include a Bosch refrigerator and dishwasher and Frigidaire stove.

The first-floor bedroom measures 12 by 11 feet and is currently used as an office and guest bedroom. It has built-in cabinetry and open shelving and a door leading to the back deck. The full bathroom on the first floor has a black vanity with matching granite top and a bath/shower combo with a sliding door.

Upstairs, the 20-by-12-foot master bedroom has a low dormer wall that has been painted blue and a ceiling fan and light with a modern edge.

The second bedroom measures 15 by 11 feet and has been turned into a nursery with soft green walls for Geno. The upstairs bath was renovated 18 months ago by R.M. Yost Contracting.

“We used the same footprint,” Mr. Santella said. “The cabinets were reused and we installed a new granite top with double vanity sinks.”

A half wall was replaced with a custom glass shower and partition. White subway tile and chrome fixtures including a rainshower head were installed. A beveled mirror is highlighted with sleek side light sconces. The floor tile is a large-format hexagonal mosaic in shades of gray.

A door from the kitchen leads to a large two-level deck with a view of Chartiers Creek and the valley below. The yard is flat and has room for a garage; there is on-street parking. The house has central air conditioning and gas heat.

The property’s assessed value is $182,000 (www2.county.allegheny.pa.us/realestate/Search.aspx). Over the past five years, six houses have sold on Edgecliff Road for prices ranging from $183,000 in June 2011 to $367,000 in March 2013 (www.realstats.net).

Shopping is available nearby at Settlers Ridge and a Giant Eagle Market District.

“Rosslyn Farms is really community-oriented and we have great neighbors,” Mr. Santella said. “We coordinate porch crawls and do appetizers and drinks with all of the neighbors.”

Rosslyn Farms at a glance

Website: www.rosslynfarms.net

Inside out: With a footprint of less than a half square mile, Rosslyn Farms is a quiet little hamlet just 7 miles from Downtown. It had 427 residents in the 2010 census. Developer William Parrish and the Chartiers Land Co. laid out is first streets in 1902. Though it’s spelled differently, the borough’s name comes from Roslin, Scotland.

Community amenities include the swimming pool, soccer fields and tennis courts. Nearby is Settler’s Cabin Park, which has a wave pool, a dek hockey rink and miles of walking and hiking trails.

Settler’s Ridge has shopping, restaurants, a movie theater and one of the largest Giant Eagle Market Districts. Robinson Town Center and the Mall at Robinson have many stores including IKEA and Macy’s.

Schools: Carlynton School District (www.carlynton.k12.pa.us) serves Carnegie, Rosslyn Farms and Crafton.

Enrollment: 1,435

Average SAT scores: Reading, 505; Math, 505; Writing, 486

Taxes on a house assessed at $100,000: $3,334.40

The median assessed property value for 2016 was $234,450 with a yearly tax bill of $7,720.59.

Borough: $800 (8.00 mills)

School: $2,156.40 (21.56 mills)

County: $388 (4.73 mills)*

Earned income tax: 1 percent

*includes the Act 50 Homestead Exclusion, which reduces the assessed value of a primary residence by $18,000.

Rosa Colucci: rcolucci@post-gazette.com.