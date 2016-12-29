It’s time to say so long — or good riddance, depending on your point of view — to 2016.

As we embrace a new year, and perhaps a whole new era, Pittsburghers are invited to the 23rd annual Highmark First Night Pittsburgh, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

It comes with more than a hundred family-friendly events and performances throughout the Cultural District, most of them free.

Concluding the yearlong bicentennial celebration, the First Night theme is Pittsburgh: The Next 200 Years, and that will be reflected in the FedEx Ground Parade, which will start at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at 8 p.m. and stretch to Stanwix Street. If you’ve never seen the giant puppets from Studio Capezzuti, check them out, because they are magnificent.

There will be fireworks on both of ends of the evening, beginning with the Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks at 6 p.m. on the Highmark Stage and concluding with a Zambelli finale after the raising of the 1,000-pound Pittsburgh ball at Penn Avenue Place.

The musical headliner, making its Pittsburgh debut, is the Nigel Hall Band, a southern funk/soul outfit fronted by the New Orleans-based singer-keyboardist for the jam band Lettuce (yes, that’s a band name). He released his solo debut, “Ladies & Gentlemen … Nigel Hall,” in 2015.

Playing the Dollar Bank Stage will be ViRAGO, a tough female guitar-percussion duo from the Jersey Shore that runs the gamut from Brazilian pop to roots rock.

There’s some good homegrown music that will require the purchase of a voucher, which allows access to 23 performances. Oldies group Johnny Angel and the Halos headlines the Benedum Center, while Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors (led by the former Rusted Root drummer) will get the crowd moving at the Byham Theater.

Other vouchered performances include Penny Arcade and Player One at Arcade Comedy, the Pittsburgh Comedy Festival showcase at Pittsburgh CAPA school auditorium and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School, the Afro-American Music Institute’s Boys Choir and Reed Dance II at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture.

Power-pop band Meeting of Important People and singer-songwriter Brooke Annibale share a bill at the Trust Arts Education Center that is free.

For the kids, Fifth Avenue Place will be open, with caricaturists, Giggles the Clown, face painting and more. There also will be hands-on activities at the First National Bank Family Tent and special appearances by Daniel Tiger at the August Wilson Center.

All of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries will offer extended hours, including 707 & 709 Penn Galleries, 937 Liberty, SPACE, Wood Street Galleries and the Lantern.

Admission buttons are $10 in advance at TrustArts.org/FirstNightPGH, the Box Office at Theater Square (655 Penn Ave.), at 412-456-6666, or at the door (children 5 and under free).

FIRST NIGHT SCHEDULE

* Vouchered performances.

Highmark Stage (Penn Avenue & Stanwix Street): Afro-American Music Institute Jazz Lab, 6-6:45 p.m.; Nigel Hall Band (soul/funk) 10:45 p.m.-12:10 a.m.; The Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale (raising of the Future of Pittsburgh ball, Zambelli Fireworks display) 11:58-11:59 p.m.

707 Penn Gallery (707 Penn Ave.): “Off Road,” work by Sarah Keeling, 6-11 p.m.

709 Penn Gallery (709 Penn Ave.): “Bougainvillea: A Botanic Permutation,” Don Dugal, 6-11 p.m.

820 Liberty Ave.: Mic Check — Arcade Comedy Theater, a musical lounge act inspired by audience suggestions, 6:30-7 p.m., 7:15-7:45 p.m., 8:45-9:15 p.m., 10-10:30 p.m.

8th Street Stage: DJ Big Phill, 7-8 p.m., 9-10 p.m.

937 Liberty Ave.: 2nd Floor: “In Uganda, A School to Call Home,” Martha Rial, 6-11 p.m.

*Arcade Comedy Theater (811 Liberty Ave.): Penny Arcade, crafts, collaboration and comedy for kids, 6:30-7 p.m., 7:30-8 p.m.; Player One, hilarious improv games for the whole family, 9-9:30 p.m., 10-10:30 p.m.

Arthur Murray Dance Center (136 Sixth St.): Complimentary newcomer dance lessons, 8-9 p.m., 9-10 p.m., 10-11 p.m.

August Wilson Center (980 Liberty Ave.):

— 1st Floor, 1839 Gallery: “OpticVoices,” Emmai Alaquiva, 6-11 p.m.

— 1st Floor, BNY Mellon Gallery: “Teenie Harris Photographs: Erroll Garner and Jazz From the Hill,” 6-11 p.m.

— 2nd Floor, Claude Worthington Benedum Gallery: “Interpretations,” photo exhibit by Rachelle Neville, a new and vibrant take on African-American dance, 6-11 p.m.

— 2nd Floor, Highmark Room: Daniel Tiger Meet ’n’ Greet, 6:30-7 p.m., 7:30-8 p.m., 8:30-9 p.m., 9:30-10 p.m.

— Cafe: DJ Hatesyou, Silent Disco; DJ Inception, Silent Disco; DJ Jesley Snipes; 6:30-10:30 p.m.

— *Theater: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School, 6:30-7 p.m.; Afro-American Music Institute Boys’ Choir, 7:30-8 p.m.; Reed Dance II, 9-9:30 p.m., 10-10:30 p.m.

Benedum Center (237 Seventh St.): Williams SING-OFF Competition Winner, 6:55-7 p.m.; Johnny Angel and the Halos 7-7:45 p.m., 9-9:45 p.m.

Byham Theater (101 Sixth St.): Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors, 6:30-7:15 p.m., 8:30-9:15 p.m., 10-10:45 p.m.; Fulton Mini: David Lawrence, magician, 6:45-7:15 p.m., 8:45-9:15 p.m., 9:45-10:15 p.m.

Cabaret at Theater Square (655 Penn Ave.): Pittsburgh CLO Mini Stars, 7-7:45 p.m., 8:45-9:30 p.m., 10-10:45 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott (925 Penn Ave.): Matthew Korbanic (classical guitar), 6:30-7:15 p.m., 7:30-8 p.m., 8:30-9:15 p.m., 9:30-10:15 p.m.

Dollar Bank Stage (Seventh Street between Penn & Liberty avenues): ViRAGO (rock/blues) 7-8 p.m.; The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, 9-10:30 p.m.

EQT Plaza (625 Liberty Ave.): Soul Line Dancing, Roland Ford, 6:45-7:30 p.m., 8:45-9:30 p.m., 10-10:45 p.m.

Fairmont Pittsburgh (510 Market St.): Jazz at Andys, 8:30-11 p.m.

Fifth Avenue Place (120 Fifth Ave.):

— *Highmark Auditorium: Jonathan Auxier, children’s author (stories, games, yo-yo tricks), 6:30-7 p.m., 7:30-8 p.m., 9-9:30 p.m.

— Main Floor (escalator): Giggles the Clown, 6-11 p.m.

— Main Floor (hallways): Caricatures by Callahan and Shawnelle Dodds, 6-11 p.m.

— Main Floor (Stanwix Lobby): First Night Face Painting, 6-10:30 p.m.

— Second Floor (former restaurant): Citizens Bank Children’s Theater Series, EQT Bridge Theater Series and EQT Children’s Theater Festival, 6-11 p.m.; “The Anthropology of Motherhood: Feeding Room,” functional art installation curated by Fran Flaherty, 6-11 p.m.

Fire & Ice Plaza (Penn Avenue & Ninth Street): Ice Creations by Richard Bubin, 6-6:30 p.m., 7-7:30 p.m., 9:30-10 p.m., 10:30-10:45 p.m..; Steel Town Fire (fire dance group), 6:30-7 p.m., 7:30-8 p.m., 9-9:30 p.m., 10-10:30 p.m.

First National Bank Family Tent (Penn Avenue & Seventh Street): Allegheny County Park Rangers; creative activities from Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, CitiParks, Fort Pitt Museum, Senator John Heinz History Center, Pittsburgh Filmmakers/Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Social Butterfly, 6-10 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh (320 Sixth Ave.): Balmoral Pipes and Drums with Scottish dancers and emcee Arthur McAra, 7-7:45 p.m., 8:30-9:15 p.m.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth & Seventh streets: Haas Mural, Richard Haas, 6-11 p.m.

GNC World Headquarters (300 Sixth Ave.): 3-D Live First Night Extravaganza, 6-8 p.m.

Harris Theater (809 Liberty Ave.): “Digital Decade: The First Night Trailers,” film trailers from the history of cinema, 6:30-11 p.m.

Penn Avenue & Seventh Street: Magnolias for Pittsburgh, Tony Tasset’s bronze hand-casted magnolia trees, 6-11 p.m.

Penn Avenue & Eighth Street: Water Cube, designed through a collaboration of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and GBBN / EDGEstudio, 6-11 p.m.

Penn Avenue & Stanwix Street: Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks Opening Ceremony, 6-6:15 p.m.

Penn Avenue: FedEx Ground Parade, 8-8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh CAPA School (111 Ninth St.):

*Auditorium: “Warp Zone & Your Life: The Musical”: Pittsburgh Comedy Festival presents: First Night Comedy Showcase, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

— Ed Bailey & Sean Collier: Pittsburgh Comedy Festival presents: First Night Comedy Showcase, 7:45-8:30 p.m., 10:15-11 p.m.

— Stranded with Strangers & Well Known Strangers, Pittsburgh Comedy Festival presents: First Night Comedy Showcase, 9-9:45 p.m.

— Black Box: The Junior Tamburitzans of South Hills, 6:30-7 p.m.; Unsuk Bellydance, 7:30-8 p.m., 9:15-9:45 p.m.; Tadashi, Japanese Sword Dancing, 8:30-9 p.m., 10-10:30 p.m.

— Cabaret Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse — Scrappy New Year!, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

— Gallery: Pittsburgh CAPA Student Art, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

SPACE (812 Liberty Ave.): “The Domesticity of Abandonment,” curated by Carolina Loyola-Garcia, 6-11 p.m.

The Lantern (600 Liberty Ave.): “Luminous / Weightless,” Hannah Altman, photographic and installation work that celebrates the female form, 6-11 p.m.

Tito Way: Cell Phone Disco, InformationLab, 6-11 p.m.; “Memento Mori,” Mary Mazziotti, 6-11 p.m.

Trust Arts Education Center (805 Liberty Ave.):

— 3rd Floor: Buzzword Pittsburgh; Light Bright Beautiful Puppetry; Teaching Artists activities, 6-10 p.m.

— 4th Floor: Brooke Annibale (acoustic pop-folk singer-songwriter), 6:30-7:15 p.m., 9-9:45 p.m.; Meeting of Important People (rock), 7:30-8:15 p.m., 10-10:45 p.m.

— First Night Jazz Club, Peirce Studio, Lower Level: Dwayne Dolphin and Steel Town Horns, 7-8 p.m., 8:45-9:30 p.m., 10-11 p.m.

Urban Pathways Charter School (925 Penn Ave.): Main Purpose Room: Tarot Card Reading and caricaturist, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Cafeteria: Warm Up Charge Up with music performance, hot chocolate bar and phone-charging stations, 6-11 p.m.

Wood Street Galleries (601 Wood St.): data.matrix, Ryoji Ikeda (electronic composer and visual artist), 6-11 p.m.