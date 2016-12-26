We, who spend our lives being passionate about sharing information through images, believe the captured moment lingers once weeks turn into years and years turn into decades. The 13 photojournalists and videographers at the Post-Gazette always are poised to respond to the unexpected in events, big and small, capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments. The word “still” used to describe a photograph is as ancient as the old darkrooms where we processed black and white photographs. And yet the word “still” applies in a different, poignant way, for even in the digital age - especially in the digital age of photo saturation - images speak to us still. Is there a person alive who cannot feel the emotion and hear the joyous outburst in photographer Stephanie Strasburg’s image of 86-year-old Georgia Touloumes the moment she learned President-elect Donald Trump was leading in the electoral count on Election Day?

As 2016 turns into 2017, we’re highlighting the best images of 2016 in three online web pages of evocative images with news, feature and sports photo galleries and a multimedia presentation of members of the PG staff talking about their favorite image, as seen below. Enjoy a ringside view of the best show in town, around the state and the nation.

Below is a video where each staff photographer talks about his or her favorite image.