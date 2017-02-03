Long dark winter days provide us with the perfect opportunity to reflect on last season’s garden and consider what to add or subtract.

Garden catalogs and websites show exciting new cultivars accompanied by photos and text that have you mentally making space for them in the landscape. You probably won’t see these three perennials, but they are definitely worthy of purchase. They continue to produce spring, summer and fall. Each has its unique attributes.

Donkeytail spurge brings form and texture to the front of the border, ‘Blue Star' Japanese aster gives season-long bloom and 'Sun King' Japanese spikenard lights up the shade. They all deserve a place in your garden and here’s why:

Donkeytail spurge (Euphorbia myrsinites) is my happy plant. It makes me smile because of its texture and shape, which can only be described as funky or whimsical. Also known as myrtle spurge, it is a unique garden accent unlike anything I have ever grown.

It is a low-growing, 6- to-8-inch evergreen marvel with succulent blue-green stems that radiate and spiral from the center of the plant. With all those twists and turns, donkeytail spurge is a perfect fit for rock gardens or trailing over walls and meandering down slopes It can be planted in full sun or partial shade and demands well-drained soil.

A word of caution: euphorbias’ sap is toxic to some people so always wear gloves when handling them. The positive side is that because of their toxicity, deer and rabbits totally avoid this cultivar. It continues to flourish with good color even over the harsh winter months.

‘Blue Star' Japanese aster (Kalimeris incisa) is covered with flowers from mid-May through October. I call it a potato chip plant — you can’t stop at one. This is a non-stop wonder that provides color and substance throughout the growing season.

The light blue daisylike flowers have a yellow center. The mature plant forms a lovely clump 15-18 inches high and 18 inches wide. It is perfect for the front of the border. This undemanding plant is happy in full sun or partial shade. Just provide good drainage and in late fall, cut it back to 4 inches. The show will reliably start in spring. It is the Energizer bunny of asters, always in bloom.

'Sun King' Japanese spikenard (Aralia cordata) is landscape-worthy because of its vibrant foliage. This unique specimen has a similar role to hostas and heucheras — anchor shade plants prized for their color and texture. ‘Sun King’ reigns supreme with its large golden leaves. I use it as an accent scattered throughout my shade garden.

When it is happily positioned in shade to partial shade, it eventually matures to a 4-foot rounded clump. The truly unique thing about this cultivar is its reaction to light. In deeper shade, it’s more like lime, but with a bit more sunlight, it becomes lemony.

The blooms are inconsequential. Small white flowers emerge in late fall and are later topped with berries. Remove these structures so there is no danger of reseeding. This deciduous plant quietly disappears with the onset of cold weather but emerges dependably in spring. An additional bonus is that it is deer-resistant. As always, plant in well-drained soil.

These plants can be found at many area nurseries and at the following websites:

Avant Gardens: avantgardensne.com or (508) 998-8819.

Bluestone Perennials: bluestoneperennials.com or 1-(800) 852-5243

Susan Silverman, a master gardener from Murrysville, was a co-winner, large garden category, of the 2006 Great Gardens contest.