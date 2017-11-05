Family meals rebranded for a new age

Back in the day, we did it all. Remember? We worked hard, played hard, partied plenty and raised our families. We gardened in the backyard, cooked our way through Julia Child, and told the kids to get out of the house, go out and play. We likely had Sunday family dinners at Grandma’s house. Probably “the roast,” gravy and plain sides, and surely cake or pie, all homemade.

But now, for grandmas and grandpas who host the family feeds, the dinner rules have changed. Our assorted new-generation kin eat vegetarian and vegan. They “go” gluten-free, dairy-free and paleo. They eat raw, low-cal, low carb and sugar free.

What’s a grandma to do — especially as we enter the holiday season?

Absolutely continue to cook your greatest hits. Make that “Big Smell-Good” that everyone has loved over the years: turkey, beef, lasagna, pork roast and sauerkraut. Or your many decker chocolate cake and fruit pies.

Then delegate, delegate, delegate. Let the special diet experts shine a light on both their cooking skills and plate preferences and bring enough the share. “I eat vegan” is not the option; “I will bring a vegan dish” is where we aim these days.

As for you? Respect those alternate diets and make sure there’s something for everyone. Make your own salad dressing with olive oil and lemon juice (not yet banned by any dietary subgroup). Add a simple extra side or two. If everyone loves your appetizer sour cream crab dip, then to be fair, buy or assign a veggie tray with hummus. If a picky youngster is the issue, let the mom or dad bring along something for, say, she-who-eats-only-white-food.

Besides food preferences, we all have seasoning biases, too. So let’s hear it for a table caddy that holds coarse salt, a pepper mill, a bottle of hot pepper sauce and cruets of olive oil, vinegar and soy sauce.

And everyone can pitch in to help. Even Pop can fill water glasses, pour the wine, stir this, plate that. The kiddos can help to set the table, clear it and help clean up the kitchen. Family dinner is about the food, but mostly about the family, right?

Marlene Parrish can be reached at marleneparrish@icloud.com or 412-481-1620.

Tuesday Night Supper in Squirrel Hill

The Cast: Kathy and Greg Short, grandparents and hosts. Their daughter Rachel and her wife, Jen Lawton and their girls, 8-year old twins, Devon and Rowan and 1-year old Vivian. Then there is Kathy’s sister, Aunt Barbara, and her son, nephew Zack, 33, and Greg’s mom, great-grandma Kathleen, 93. The couple’s three other children and four grandchildren live out of town.

Kathy and Greg are the gang’s Nana and Papa. She’s a retired clinical social worker who now volunteers at the Frick Environmental Center. She plays banjo and ukulele, is a quilter, and oh boy, can she bake. Greg is a retired special-ed teacher for the Pittsburgh school system. He’s a bike rider, uber-expert in the kitchen and an urban farmer. He built a system of raised beds out back, and he’s been working his organic land for some 39 years. After harvesting his crops, Greg cooks, pickles, freezes and cans his produce for year-round use. As the main cook for the family, he’s also passing down his skills and love of gardening to the family.

Their regular family dinners are on Tuesday nights after the twins’ music lessons, because that’s the only day most everyone can make it. Because they’re workdays (or school days), guests bring beverages instead of prepared dishes.

Dinners are plant-centric and most often oven-baked, because roasting is hands off, easy and predictable. Since the 30-inch kitchen range has three sturdy racks, once the temp is set for 375 degrees, pans, casseroles and trays of food are roasted with staggered cook times.

Dinners always include butternut squash from the garden.

There often will be roasted potatoes. After Greg and the twins (his loyal farmhands) dig fresh potatoes, he stores the spuds in the garage.

There will be Brussels sprouts, carrots, onions and beets, too, all slicked with olive oil before roasting. A few heads of roasted garlic show up, to spread on anything. A side dish of Greg’s pickled green beans adds a pucker to the palate. Nephew Zack, a vegetarian, says this is the best dinner of his week.

Somewhere along the time line, Kathy will make sauteed chicken thighs to finish in the oven with lemon slices and Greg’s garlic. She’ll toss a salad of kale, which they can count on until Christmas. Because last year’s weather was warm, they had kale year-round.

Kathy is the baker in the family. Her sweet-soft dinner rolls are legendary. For dessert, she’s most likely to make a slab pie, which is simply a rectangular, shallow pie that’s made in a rimmed baking sheet and meant to feed a gang without much fuss. For the filling, Kathy will tap into her banker’s hoard of berries and fruit in the freezer: rhubarb-strawberry, mixed berry or cherry. For fall, though, it has to be apple pie, just about the only fruit that Greg doesn’t grow.

“We don’t do separate meals or foods for anyone” says Greg. “We want meals to emphasize vegetables, and we have enough variety for everyone to find a plateful. Where it gets complicated for us is milk. The little ones drink 2 percent, the adults drink 1 percent, Zack drinks soy and my mom wants lactose-free. But since everyone pitches in to set-up and clean up, as complications go, I guess that’s not too bad.”

Sunday Dinner in Mt. Lebanon

The cast: Sue and Bob Bumer, grandparents and hosts. Their daughter Amy, her husband, Rob Spikula and their kids, Chloe, 14, and Mason, 11 of Mt. Lebanon. Their son Jim, his wife Lynn and their kids Brook, 9, and Morgan 7, of Canonsburg.

Sue and Bob are called Mamie (French for granny) and Bocca. (“We don’t know who came up with that one,” laughs Sue.) They recently moved from their Sunset Hills home of 48 years and now live in the Washington Square Condominiums in Uptown Mt. Lebanon. Before retirement, Bob owned a company that represented confectionery manufacturers. He was known as the “candyman” in the neighborhood. Sue was a psychologist at the Duquesne University Counseling Center.

The Bumers are still getting used to their smaller space, and their family dinners have taken on a fresh, but abbreviated, life. “We all get together often, but I only have the whole gang over for dinner a couple of times a year,” she says.

“Everyone cooks in our family,” says Sue. “My kids grew up eating whatever is on the table, and now, the grandkids are good eaters because both moms are good cooks. Finicky is not a word we know.”

Bob will choose the wines, and Sue makes the entree. She also loves all things French and specializes in desserts. “But with the four grandkids, I usually make two, adding a kid-friendly sweet.”

Everyone loves her Ragu Bolognese with pappardelle, one of her “greatest hits,” except for Amy, who avoids red meat. For her, Sue will also make a wild mushroom bolognese. “But it’s so popular, I have to make enough for everyone,” Sue says. “My girls are eager to help, so I delegate. Lynn makes a great salad, so that’s her specialty. Amy will bring her homemade munchies and appetizers. She appreciates that I’m a Francophile, so she’ll stop at La Gourmandine for a baguette and some lemon tarts.”

The grandkids are the dinner crew. Chloe is the sous chef, and all of them help with table setting, clearing and loading the dishwasher.

Sue has a new toy, a butane-powered kitchen torch. Lately she’s been using her mini flame-thrower on creme brulee, baked Alaska and her S’mores pie. The kids are eager helpers.

“That’s the fun part,” Sue says. “It doesn’t matter so much what kind of food we serve, we just like being together.”

Marlene Parrish: marleneparrish@icloud.com or 412-481-1620.

■

Slab Pie, from Scratch

PG Tested

To feed a crowd, make a slab pie. Never heard of it? A traditional 9-inch pie is to a slab pie as a sedan is to a stretch-limo. Same ingredients, different engineering. In cook-speak, a slab pie is just a shallow pie that’s made in a rimmed baking sheet, usually a jelly roll pan (15- by-10- by 1-inch), but any sheet pan that fits in the oven can be used if you scale the ingredients. Cut into squares for serving, then lift with a small pancake spatula. Expect to serve 16 to 20, depending on how many squares you cut.

Scratch bakers can use use this template for a jelly roll pan (15-by-10- by-inch).

• Make your usual pastry but scale the flour up to 5 cups.

• Use 8 to 9 cups of filling. Heat the filling stove-top until it thickens (but does not cook completely), then cool.

• Scatter 1½ cups streusel over the filling, or make a top crust.

Bake at 425 degrees until the filling is bubbly and the crust and streusel are golden brown, about 30 minutes or so.

■

Slab Pie for First-Timers

PG Tested

Make a slab pie for a crowd with a streamlined, streusel version. Use a box of packaged pie crusts, a couple of cans of good-quality pie filling that you jazz-up and an easy homemade streusel to scatter over the top. Mix apple and cherry for a rosy glow to the filling. Peach and blueberry are reminiscent of cobbler, and both are best when you add some fresh fruit to the filling.

1 box Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts

3 cans (15 ounce) apple pie filling

1 can (15 ounce) cherry pie filling

1 lemon, zest and juice

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, or to taste

Few drops almond extract, or to taste

Good pinch salt, or to taste

Streusel

1 cup flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup quick cooking old fashioned oats

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into small pieces, and cold

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Get out a 15-x-10-x-1-inch jellyroll pan; do not grease. On lightly floured surface, unroll crusts and overlap about 3 inches. Lightly dust the top side of the pastry. Cut and patch pastry to form a sort of rectangle. Using a rolling pin, form the pastry into a rough rectangle about an inch larger than the pan. Use the rolling pin to help transfer the crust into the baking sheet. If it tears, patch it, nobody will see it. Trim the edges if necessary, patch the thin places and crimp the edge. Set in the fridge while you make the filling.

Dump the pie fillings in a large bowl and mix. Taste. Bland, right? Add lemon zest and as much juice as is needed to make it tart. Stir in cinnamon, almond extract and salt. You must add the salt.

Make the streusel: Mix all streusel ingredients together, cutting in the butter with a pastry blender until crumbly. Set aside.

Using a one-cup measure, portion the filling evenly into the chilled pie shell; it will be about 9 cups of filling. Smooth the top. Sprinkle the streusel evenly over the filling. Bake about 35 to 38 minutes or until the crust is golden brown, filling is bubbling and streusel is browned. Cool on a rack for at least an hour before serving. Makes 16 to 20 pieces, depending how you cut it.

— Food 52

■

Amy’s Mushroom Bolognese

PG Tested

1 small onion, coarsely chopped

1 medium carrot, coarsely chopped

1 celery rib, coarsely chopped

1 medium parsnip, chopped, optional

1/2 small turnip, coarsely chopped, optional

1 pound king oyster mushrooms

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 small Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese rind, plus 1/4 cup freshly grated cheese

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

1½ pounds spaghetti, cooked until al dente and kept warm

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

In a food processor, pulse the onion, carrot, celery, parsnip and turnip (if used), and king oyster mushrooms until finely chopped. Do not over-process. In a large pot, heat the oil. Add the vegetables, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat until softened, 20 minutes.

In a bowl, cover the porcini with 1½ cups of boiling water; let stand until softened. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the soaking water. Rinse and chop the porcini, add to the vegetables and cook until fragrant, 10 minutes. Add the wine, cheese rind and red pepper flakes; cook until the wine evaporates.

Add the reserved 1 cup porcini water, cover partially and cook over low heat, stirring until thick, 25 minutes. Add the cream, rosemary and ¼ cup of grated cheese and simmer for 5 minutes. Discard the cheese rind.

Meanwhile, make the pasta. Drain, and add the warm pasta, butter and 1 cup of mushroom-soaking-water to the sauce and toss, stirring until the pasta is well coated. Serves about 8.

— Food and Wine Magazine

■

S’mores Skillet Cookie Cake

PG Tested

S’mores are a campfire-beach-picnic treat, and we’re not ones to mess with the original. S'mores style, we added chocolate chip cookie dough and invented a skillet cookie. Because the dough is baked in a skillet, there’s no rolling, no dropping, just pressing. The delicious result is the best of both cookie and s’more worlds. It’s easy to make, and just about everybody wants s’more.

This is an easy recipe to hack. Just make and bake a graham cracker crust in an 8-inch square pan. Bake your favorite brownie recipe on top of the crust. When cooled, dump lots of marshmallows on the brownies and torch or broil them. Pretty close.

Crust

12 graham crackers, crushed to make 1 1/2 cups crumbs

6 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons sugar

Good pinch fine salt

Cookie Dough

1 stick (8 tablespoons) softened butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup mini-marshmallows

1/2 cup chocolate chips

More marshmallows, to cover surface of cookie, generous.

Mix together 12 crushed graham crackers with 6 tablespoons. melted butter, sugar and a pinch of salt. Pack firmly into a 12" cast-iron skillet and bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Make the cookie dough: Using a stand mixer, mix together 1 stick softened butter and ¾ cup sugar until combined. Add 1 large egg and 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract. In a large bowl, whisk together 1½ cups all-purpose flour, ½ teaspoon baking soda, and ½ teaspoon salt. In batches, add dry ingredients to wet until combined. Mix in 1 cup mini marshmallows and ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips. Transfer cookie dough to graham cracker crust.

Press dough into crust, leaving a border. Bake at 350 degrees until golden, 20 minutes.

Scatter with more marshmallows and broil, 1 to 3 minutes. (Warning: The marshmallows quickly go from browned to burnt!) Or, use a butane torch to toast the topping. Wait for the cookie cake to set and slightly cool before cutting.

— delish.com/cooking