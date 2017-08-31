Wingin' It: Bars and restaurants around Pittsburgh contend with soaring chicken wing prices

When they took over their property seven years ago the owners of the Bigham Tavern inherited a weekly Wednesday tradition from their longtime predecessor, Kaib’s: a wing night that packed in the locals. They kept that tradition and built on it, making their wings — frequently named by magazines and websites among the best in Pittsburgh — a cornerstone of their business.

But in June, they got a supplier’s cost projections which made them sweat like they’d just eaten their “Atomic” habanero wings and their knuckles white as a side of ranch dressing. Owing to an unprecedented demand for wings nationwide, prices for chicken wings — unlike chickens themselves — have soared over the past year and have not come back down as they typically do in the summer.

“It has been rough,” tavern marketing director Sarah Wilderman said.

In a move to avoid raising prices, they switched to what proved to be an inferior product — smaller and of poorer quality. They heard about it from their regulars immediately.

“It was the most unsolicited feedback we’ve ever garnered from a change,” co-owner Jessica Rewis said. “They were kind complaints, from regulars who loved the product and said they would pay more for it. We thought they were coming in just for the deal.”

Call it a wing-tervention. Lesson learned. They switched back to their previous product and preparation and their customers are again happy, even if their accountants are not.

The economics of a single wing at the Bigham Tavern are as follows: One “naked” wing — no sauce, uncooked and no added labor or overhead — costs them 44 cents (their purchase of 89,000 pounds of wings annually gets them a volume discount). Add the other costs, and it’s 60 cents. Mrs. Rewis said that an 80-cent price would provide an acceptable profit margin. Instead, on wing night, they sell them for 50 cents.

But, given the sustained increase in the price, they will raise them after Labor Day, adopting a “market price” formula that is usually associated with high end seafood and premium cuts of beef. They said they’ll address the issue with their customers on social media and may tie the cost with a promotion with the jersey number of a Pittsburgh sports legend — 66-cent Mario Lemieux wings, or 75-cent Joe Greene wings.

Matt Cercone is coming up on 10 years in business at his Big Shot Bob’s in Avalon, which boasts over 150 flavors of wings and has spun off six other local franchises, and explained the typical rhythms of the wings market.

“Usually around the middle of May is when you see the decline through Labor Day, and then you see a steady incline to the Super Bowl,” Mr. Cercone said, adding that it typically levels out until after NCAA Tournament ends and the start of baseball season and the NHL playoffs.

“Summertime its slower and you don’t move as much volume, but your profit margin is higher.”

That didn’t happen this year.

Mr. Cercone saw no other options than to raise prices. His straight from the store wing cost is 49 cents. He’s raised prices by roughly 12 percent, from 99 cents a wing to a little over $1.12 per wing.

“The goal is to not compromise quality. We could’ve made other adjustments, but we’ve built a brand on this and I’m going to stick with the formula that absolutely works. We’re not going to cut down quality or the hours or wages of employees. I’m trying to ride it out — but we don’t want it to sting too much.”

He broke out a graph from a supplier charting wing prices over the last three years with wildly divergent price lines. “When we first started, wings were 60 cents a pound,” he said. “Yesterday they were $2.47 a pound. That’s a 10 year gap.”

“I’ve really tried to just suck it up,” he said.

That’s been the case at other establishments as well, such as Streets on Carson on the South Side, where owner Matt Christie said for now he’ll “take the hit” on cost increases for his confit chicken wings. At nearby Fat Head’s, manager Ryan Bonatesta said they’ve held the line on prices, but an increase may be something they’ll have to consider.

An Aug. 25 Wall Street Journal article on the subject said that publicly traded Buffalo Wild Wings “said its wing costs rose to “a historic high” for the second quarter — and its earnings tumbled 60 percent — while menu prices have held steady over the past year, and that Wingstop said wholesale wing prices rose 11 percent in the first half of 2017, and it expects them to keep rising through year-end.” Conversely, chicken producers have profited handsomely. The same article notes that executives at Sanderson Farms Inc. in Laurel, Miss., said a week ago that “quarterly profit more than doubled from a year earlier” and “strong demand has kept reserves sharply lower.”

Wings per pound regularly outpace the price of chicken breasts, which is something of an irony, considering that wings gained popularity in the first place because they were inexpensive. And considering that Americans ate an estimated 1.33 billion wings on Super Bowl Sunday alone this year, according to the National Chicken Council, the demand isn’t going away, regardless of price. Ray Turkas of Strip District Meats has been in the business for 48 years, and acts as a middle man between producers and restaurants and can attest to it.

He said they still sell 40 to 50 cases — that’s 40 pounds of wings (or about 220 wings) per case — each day.

“They want what they want,” Mr. Turkas said. “If people were buying a value, they’d pay 60 or 70 cents less for boneless wings a pound. But they want to sit down with hot wings and watch football.”

Mrs. Rewis agreed. They offer boneless wings at Bigham. They’re pleased with the product, but response is tepid.

“It’s not the same experience,” she said. “That’s what people want. People don’t typically make wings at home. That’s what they want to come out and eat.”

