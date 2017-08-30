Festivals in Pittsburgh celebrate all things ribs, British, Greek and beer

August 30, 2017 12:00 AM
  • cake fundraiser midwife
    cake fundraiser midwife The winning professionally decorated cake at 2016's "Let Them Eat Cake" fundraiser for The Midwife Center was a cake titled "All You Need is Love" by Breanne Gustafson of Bella Christie and Lil' Z's Sweet Boutique in Lawrenceville.

    Andy Johanson Photography

    The winning professionally decorated cake at 2016's "Let Them Eat Cake" fundraiser for The Midwife Center was a cake titled "All You Need is Love" by Breanne Gustafson of Bella Christie and Lil' Z's Sweet Boutique in Lawrenceville.

By Rebecca Sodergren

Festivals

Taste of Greece Food Festival: Lamb souvlaki, fish plaki, moussaka, spanakopita, dolmathes, gyros, calamari, apricot rolls and baklava, plus ethnic clothing and gift vendors, Greek music and dancing, and church tours. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, McCandless. holytrinitypgh.org.

Miller Lite Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival: Ribs, live music, festival food, games, rides and Steeler Experience. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Heinz Field, North Shore. Free admission. heinzfield.com/ribfest/.

Bacon, Brew and Ribs Fest: More than 50 vendors including food trucks, farmers marketers, craft breweries, mixologists, restaurants, artisans and more, plus live entertainment. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at South Park. $10 for single-day admission; $15 for multiday pass; $50 for VIPs. eventbrite.com (search for Bacon, Brew and Ribs Fest).

Britsburgh Festival: Citywide festival celebrating all things British, including high teas and ale cask tapping as well as non-food events such as musical concerts and history presentations. Tuesday through Sept. 10 at various locations around Pittsburgh. britsburgh.com.

Cake contest

Let Them Eat Cake: The Midwife Center for Birth & Women’s Health in the Strip District’s annual cake-decorating competition is coming up Nov. 4. Amateur and professional bakers are invited to enter cakes based on the theme of “Masterpiece.” Early application fee for bakers is $30 for amateurs and $35 for professionals before Friday. Afterward, the fee is $35 for amateurs or $50 for professionals through the deadline of Sept. 13. Cakes will be judged on decorating and flavor. Amateurs and professionals are judged separately. midwifecenter.org.

Other events

French Express Dinner: Five-course French dinner including tuna tartare, cheese gougeres, consomme Oriental, smoked salmon, pan-seared chicken with French mushroom sauce, vegetable tian and potato fondant, and ice cream Vacherin with meringue and raspberry coulis. 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at a secret location disclosed only to registered guests. $85 per person benefits Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. Reserve by Thursday. lhhc.org (under “gift shop” tab).

Mushroom walks: 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Park in Murrysville and 10 a.m. Sept. 30, at Wingfield Pines in Upper St. Clair. Free. wpamushroomclub.org.

Wines Under Glass: Fine wines, hors d’oeuvres, glass art, live entertainment and conservatory strolls. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Oakland. $125 per person; $150 for VIPs (includes 6:30 p.m. pre-reception). Reserve by Friday. 412-622-6915, ext. 3966; phipps.conservatory.org/shop/wines-under-glass.

Rebecca Sodergren: pgfoodevents@hotmail.com; @pgfoodevents.





Advertisement


Hot Topic