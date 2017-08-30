Festivals in Pittsburgh celebrate all things ribs, British, Greek and beer

Festivals

Taste of Greece Food Festival: Lamb souvlaki, fish plaki, moussaka, spanakopita, dolmathes, gyros, calamari, apricot rolls and baklava, plus ethnic clothing and gift vendors, Greek music and dancing, and church tours. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, McCandless. holytrinitypgh.org.

Miller Lite Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival: Ribs, live music, festival food, games, rides and Steeler Experience. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Heinz Field, North Shore. Free admission. heinzfield.com/ribfest/.

Bacon, Brew and Ribs Fest: More than 50 vendors including food trucks, farmers marketers, craft breweries, mixologists, restaurants, artisans and more, plus live entertainment. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at South Park. $10 for single-day admission; $15 for multiday pass; $50 for VIPs. eventbrite.com (search for Bacon, Brew and Ribs Fest).

Britsburgh Festival: Citywide festival celebrating all things British, including high teas and ale cask tapping as well as non-food events such as musical concerts and history presentations. Tuesday through Sept. 10 at various locations around Pittsburgh. britsburgh.com.

Cake contest

Let Them Eat Cake: The Midwife Center for Birth & Women’s Health in the Strip District’s annual cake-decorating competition is coming up Nov. 4. Amateur and professional bakers are invited to enter cakes based on the theme of “Masterpiece.” Early application fee for bakers is $30 for amateurs and $35 for professionals before Friday. Afterward, the fee is $35 for amateurs or $50 for professionals through the deadline of Sept. 13. Cakes will be judged on decorating and flavor. Amateurs and professionals are judged separately. midwifecenter.org.

Other events

French Express Dinner: Five-course French dinner including tuna tartare, cheese gougeres, consomme Oriental, smoked salmon, pan-seared chicken with French mushroom sauce, vegetable tian and potato fondant, and ice cream Vacherin with meringue and raspberry coulis. 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at a secret location disclosed only to registered guests. $85 per person benefits Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. Reserve by Thursday. lhhc.org (under “gift shop” tab).

Mushroom walks: 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Park in Murrysville and 10 a.m. Sept. 30, at Wingfield Pines in Upper St. Clair. Free. wpamushroomclub.org.

Wines Under Glass: Fine wines, hors d’oeuvres, glass art, live entertainment and conservatory strolls. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Oakland. $125 per person; $150 for VIPs (includes 6:30 p.m. pre-reception). Reserve by Friday. 412-622-6915, ext. 3966; phipps.conservatory.org/shop/wines-under-glass.

Rebecca Sodergren: pgfoodevents@hotmail.com; @pgfoodevents.