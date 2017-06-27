Choolaah to bring Indian barbecue to Pittsburgh

Choolaah, an Indian barbecue restaurant, will open on Centre Avenue in East Liberty in the fall just around the time when kids are heading back to school.

With the motto, “4,000 years old and still fresh,” Choolaah seeks to serve authentic Indian fare in a fast yet casual environment. The open kitchen, which will have four tandoor ovens, will allow diners to see how meats and breads are prepared.

Choolaah comes from the word sanjha chulha, which in Punjabi translates to common oven and is a place where families gather in villages to make bread and share stories. The restaurant chain, which has two locations in Virginia and one in Cleveland, is taking the timeless Indian tradition and modernizing it to offer a comfortable dining experience.

The foods are made with hormone- and GMO-free ingredients. The cheese is from Ohio’s Amish country and the spices are imported from India.

The menu features chicken, lamb and salmon dishes such as chicken biryani, tikka masala with lamb, salmon barbecue, tikka masala with veggie croquette and masala bowl with yellow lentil and rice, in addition to vegetarian and vegan options. There also are street foods such as samosa and pav bhaji (bread with vegetables) and specialty barbecue dishes for people who require gluten- or dairy-free options, avoid eggs and don’t eat onion and garlic.

Chief creative officer Jay Nesbitt said the East Liberty site was picked because its diverse and vibrant community “plays well into what we’re doing.”

Choolaah is part of Wholesome International, a restaurant development company that has its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

