Wigle opens shop in Omni William Penn lobby

Wigle Whiskey will give a sneak peak of its new opulent Downtown digs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

With a modern distillery in the Strip District and a funky barrelhouse on the North Side, Wigle has opted for a fancy Downtown spot for a proper tasting room.

Wigle will open its third area location Saturday in the lobby of the Omni William Penn Hotel. Billed as a tasting and bottle shop, it will feature flights of its award-winning whiskeys, other spirits, house cocktails, a “build-your-own old fashioned” option and absinthe drips.

The tasting room will be open daily at 530 William Penn Place near the hotel’s entrance on Oliver Avenue. Hours vary.

Wigle’s sneak peak of the new space Friday will be during a grand-opening party, which will include a Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned in the tasting room, spirit sampling including a taste of Wigle Barrel No. 1, 5-year-old Monongahela Rye Whiskey, hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail at one of the bar outlets. Tickets are $30 and are available at https://www.wiglewhiskey.com/grand-opening-tasting-room-omni-william-penn-hotel.

“We are thrilled to be closer to the Wigle taste pioneers that spend their time in the Golden Triangle and be a part of the exuberant food and dining scene Downtown,” says Meredith Meyer Grelli, co-owner of Wigle.