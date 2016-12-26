Stores must carry more healthy options for food stamp customers

At the bustling Hanini Market in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood in Pittsburgh’s North Side, customers can buy snacks like chips, pick up household items like razors or batteries, or purchase seasonal necessities such as knit winter caps.

In the coming months, small neighborhood markets such as this also will be required to carry a larger inventory and greater variety of healthy food choices if they want to continue to accept food stamp benefits.

That’s due to a change by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the food stamp program — formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

At the Hanini Market, longtime clerk Toni Annis estimates about 60 to 70 percent of the store’s customers use food stamps for their food purchases.

Amid snacks like chips and pop, she points to healthier staple foods such as canned tuna, canned beans, bags of rice, milk and eggs in the refrigerator case, canned fruit and fresh fruits such as the bananas and apples sitting next to the cash register with other impulse items.

She said she thinks that requiring healthy inventory items is a good idea.

“Instead of buying junk and stuff for their kids, they can buy healthier things, like vegetables,” she said.

She believes the market would already likely be in compliance with the new rule because of the variety of healthier foods it carries.

The change is expected to have its greatest impact on tiny markets in poor neighborhoods, such as this one, rather than large supermarkets that already carry a larger inventory.

Under the current rules, a retailer can participate in the food stamp program with a minimum inventory of 12 healthy items. Now, the number of required items will expanded to a minimum of 84. Vendors must have foods in each of four staple categories: vegetables or fruits; dairy products; meat, poultry, or fish; and bread or cereals. They must have seven products in each category and carry at least three items of each.

Advocates for low-income consumers and retailer trade groups said the rule represents a good compromise from what was initially proposed by the USDA earlier this year, which would have required retailers to carry 168 items.

“These are improvements that will make more healthy food available to people in low-income communities than under the previous rules,” while also recognizing the difficulties of running a small store in a low-income neighborhood, said Ken Regal, executive director of Just Harvest, an anti-hunger advocacy group.

“Overall, we are encouraged by some of the changes they made, to make sure that people could get food they need, and to make sure that retailers can participate,” said Alex Baloga, vice president of external relations at the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association.

The changes do not impact what foods recipients are permitted to purchase.

