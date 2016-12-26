Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns after one-year hiatus

Pierogi lovers, rejoice.

After a one-year hiatus, the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will return in September, with a new, larger location that’s just as iconic as the potato-filled dumpling: Kennywood Park in West Mifflin.

The event is slated for Sept. 24, and tickets are expected to go on sale in early February.

First staged in 2013 at South Shore Riverfront Park at SouthSide Works, the festival was an immediate hit with Pittsburgh food lovers and grew in popularity each year. Yet bigger crowds required larger venues — it was held at Stage AE on the North Shore in 2014 and 2015 — and in 2016, organizers were unable to secure a space that would accommodate the growing crowds and vendors.

Kennywood, which has limited operations in September, was a good match and includes free parking. An added bonus: the park will open several of its iconic rides and attractions for festival-goers to enjoy.

Organizers expect at least 20 vendors to participatel. Attendees can expect to sample tried-and-true potato-and-cheese varieties along with more novel creations, such as Pittsburgh Taco Truck’s Pierogi Taco, Cop Out Pierogies’ Buffalo Chicken and Thanksgiving Dinner pierogies, and South Side BQQ’s “Almost Famous ‘Rogicone’,” which was a waffle cone filled with pepper jack mac ’n cheese and North Carolina coleslaw and topped with a pair of succulent pierogies.

For more information, check out the fest’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PghPierogiFest) or follow it on Twitter @pghpierogifest. For vendor and sponsor inquiries, email pghpierogifest@gmail.com.

Gretchen McKay: gmckay@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1419 or on Twitter @gtmckay.