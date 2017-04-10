Earth Day (April 22) is an annual reminder to protect the planet. But some people think green all year long.

Meet some Pittsburgh-grown companies that use fashion as a platform for improving the environment and the quality of life for people at home and abroad.

Thread International | www.threadinternational.com

The catastrophic earthquake that shook Haiti in 2010 impacted people around the world. It inspired Ian Rosenberger to start a business.

The Ambridge native is the founder and CEO of Thread International, an East Liberty-based startup that creates fabrics from plastic bottles retrieved from the streets and landfills of impoverished communities in Haiti and Honduras. Thread’s mission is to ease the burdens of poverty in these parts of the world by creating employment opportunities -— more than 3,000 of them since the company launched in 2011.

“When the earthquake happened in Haiti, I had a chance to go,” says Mr. Rosenberger, who previously worked in television production and marketing. “The trip changed my whole life.”

He was struck by the destitution and vast amounts of trash he saw. “Let’s see if we can turn trash into something people would like to buy,” he thought.

“We’re really proud that we’ve been able to help figure that out.”



Bales of plastic bottles and debris harvested from the streets and landfills of Haiti. The recovered materials are then turned into fabrics by Pittsburgh-based Thread International. (@TaylorFreeSolo)

Thread employs locals to collect and recycle the plastics into flakes. They become the yarn for Thread’s signature Ground to Good fabrics. To date, more than 1.8 million pounds of post-consumer plastic waste has been diverted from landfills and used.

The company also has found success teaming with national brands. Kenneth Cole used Thread fabrics for a limited-edition graphic tee in its Rock the Vote collection last fall. More recently, Timberland released footwear and bags made from Thread’s repurposed materials. (Find them in Timberland stores, as well as online at timberland.com and Thread’s website.)

“Brands are trying to differentiate themselves based on what stories they can tell,” Mr. Rosenberger says.

A product is more attractive to some consumers if it helps feed families or improves the environment. "These things matter now in a way that they just haven't before."

Mr. Rosenberger is now exploring ways to replicate this model in poor communities in Asia. He’s also proud that Thread is creating jobs back home in Pittsburgh.



Men's pullover shirt by The Edie Company. (Alex Albec)

The Edie Company | ediecompany.com

Growing up in Mexico, Victoria Lopez was raised to value quality over quantity. Her mother, Gloria, worked in boutiques, where she taught her daughter about the value of investing in clothing that would outlast a season or the latest trend.

At the University of Pittsburgh, Ms. Lopez took classes in political science, philosophy and labor rights. In 2015, she and her mom combined their backgrounds to form The Edie Company, a conscious commerce brand specializing in ethically made wardrobe staples.

“We try to pick fabrics that are sustainably made,” says Ms. Lopez, who runs the online business from her home in the North Hills.

Clothing is manufactured in Florida and Michigan, but she hopes to someday make some of it in Pittsburgh. “It goes through pretty rigorous standards to make sure it’s not only safe for consumers but also safe the for the environment.”

For women, The Edie Company stocks long-sleeved pullover tops, button-down collared shirts, V-neck tees and casual dresses in neutral palettes. Short- and long-sleeved shirts are options for men. Prices run $45-$130. For each purchase, a piece of uniform apparel is donated to a child in a developing country to help make education more accessible.

“We aim to create pieces that are very comfortable, versatile and very traditional that people can wear from season to season and year and year,” she says.

The Edie Company -— a name that was picked because it sounds approachable and welcoming -— is pacing itself by rolling out limited new designs. Eventually, it hopes to release several small collections a year. Another goal is to curate an online marketplace of other sustainable lifestyle goods.

“We want it to be a go-to place for individuals who share these values,” Ms. Lopez says.



Limited-edition Earth Day bow ties. (Courtesy of Knotzland)

Look dapper for Earth Day!

Homewood-based designer Nisha Blackwell of Knotzland bow ties has teamed with local artist Ashley Cecil, Thread International and Modesto Studios to create a limited-edition collection of nature-themed bow ties in time for Earth Day.

Ms. Cecil developed the prints, which feature plants found in Pennsylvania and endangered African penguins, a favorite at the National Aviary on the North Side. Modesto Studios in Wilkinsburg silk-screened her designs onto fabrics by Thread International that were used for the designs.

Ties go for $50 to $65 at knotzland.com.

