There’s nothing like a fresh year filled with new (and fashionable!) possibilities.

As 2016 winds down, it’s time to slip into clairvoyant mode and predict what the future holds for the fashion industry at large and here in Pittsburgh.

• Season-less fashions on the rise: This year lots of designers skipped assigning labels such as spring/summer and fall/winter to their collections and unveiled in-season styles. Others presented a hybrid of see now/buy now looks and pieces for coming seasons. Come 2017, expect to see even more designers (particularly ready-to-wear ones) shift from the focus on seasonal styles to more fluid trends that can be worn season after season.

• Fashion will keep up the fight for diversity: An industry that’s been criticized for its lack of inclusiveness made improvements in 2016. CoverGirl tapped its first male model, and beauty vlogger Nura Afia became the cosmetic company’s first brand ambassador to wear a hijab in a campaign. At New York Fashion Week in September, 16 plus-size models walked the runway, making it the most body-positive season ever, according to the Fashion Spot’s Runway Diversity Report. There were also a number of transgender models, ones with disabilities and people older than 50.

There’s still work to be done, however. The number of models of color on New York City runways declined a bit last season, the diversity report found. In the wake of the presidential election, a fashion’s who’s who have condemned President-elect Donald Trump for his remarks about Muslims, Hispanics and women. It’s likely these influencers will step up and continue to speak out.

• Greenery won’t be the hot hue for 2017: Pantone is an industry expert on all things color, but it may have missed the mark on its latest pick for color of the year. While there were glimpses of Greenery on the runway, the light yellow-green hue described as “zesty” and “fresh” took a back seat to rosy pinks, powder blues, buttercup yellows and classic black-and-white combos. Unlike emerald (Pantone’s top color for 2013), soft green is tough for most people to pull off. Unless you’re a redhead, don’t bother investing too much in this trend.

• Mall stores will continue to struggle: Mall retailers took a staggering hit in 2016. Nearly 44,000 retail workers were laid off, according to job replacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, and mall-based brands such as Macy’s, Kohl’s, Sears and J.C. Penney closed hundreds of locations.

Looking ahead, Macy’s has already announced another round of closures in early 2017. It likely won’t be the only chain shuttering stores next year. Shoppers continue to opt for the convenience of online shopping and the one-on-one attention offered at independent boutiques and fine specialty shops. Unless mall stores can figure out how to stay relevant and competitive, their holiday shopping seasons could be numbered.

Here in Pittsburgh ...

• More designers will set up shop here: Low on money but have big ideas? Pittsburgh has been touted by several startups as a good place to launch because of its affordability and collaborative community. Rather than making a break for the Big Apple right away, more aspiring designers may opt to stay home while they perfect their craft and build a following.

• The city will make a bigger splash on the national style scene: As Pittsburgh continues to mount high-profile fashion exhibitions, the city is more likely to attract attention from beyond the region. For example, “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” and “Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear” will be on display in 2017 at the Carnegie Museum of Art and The Frick Pittsburgh, respectively. As more designers who call Pittsburgh home expand their networks to other parts of the country or even the world, they’ll prove that the city is indeed packed with fashion potential and talent.



• Locals will continue to raise the bar on what’s possible: Never underestimate the power of teamwork! In Pittsburgh, groups such as Style Social Pittsburgh, Style 412 and the provisional chapter of Fashion Group International and annual events like Style Week Pittsburgh are working to grow and promote the city’s fashion community through networking functions, fashion shows and monthly meet-ups. The word on the street is that these fashionable folks have some special things in the works for 2017!

Sara Bauknecht: sbauknecht@post-gazette.com or on Twitter and Instagram @SaraB_PG.