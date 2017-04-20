Look for these collaboration brews

Once again, for Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, teams of breweries worked together to conceive and produce “collaboration beers,” which will be available at participating breweries and other venues during the week.

The three Caliente locations will have all of them on tap this Friday. Each contains honey malt and the “007” hops from Idaho, but vary widely from there. This year’s brews and their makers, with each host brewery listed first, are:

▪ Double Gose 7 (gose) — East End, Reclamation and Eleventh Hour

▪ Dr. Yeast Love (specialty American wheat) -— Helicon, Grist House and Bloom Brew

▪ Vossome (Norwegian saison) — Rock Bottom and Yellow Bridge

▪ Seth Roggenbier (roggenbier) — Penn Brewery and Allegheny City

▪ Men at Works (grisette) — Church Brew Works and Butler Brew Works

▪ The Buzzerker (sahti) — Rivertowne and King View Mead

▪ Tina! (hoppy sour red ale) — North Country and ShuBrew

▪ Kounterweizen (weizenbock with American hops) -— Mindful and Spoonwood

▪ Idahop (sour kettle session IPA with apricot) — Hop Farm and Full Pint

There are several other “unofficial” collabs, too, including the name-to-be-announced red IPA for Brew: The Museum of Beer and one called Pawsitivity, a wheat beer brewed with peach puree and infused with white tea by Allegheny City, Southern Tier and Spring Hill that will raise money for the Animal Rescue League and Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.

A Russian-style imperial stout brewed by Helltown for New Dimension Comics’ 3 Rivers Comicon (May 20-21) called Beeredeemable will be on tap early this week at nine bars, with each pint served with a comic book.

