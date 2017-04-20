← Close Menu


Close Menu →

Look for these collaboration brews

April 20, 2017 8:31 AM
  • 20170415lf-Brew03-3
    20170415lf-Brew03-3 A total of 18 breweries are participating in the sixth year for Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, a celebration of the local industry at venues across the city and region that runs April 21-30.

    Lake Fong/Post-Gazette

    A total of 18 breweries are participating in the sixth year for Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, a celebration of the local industry at venues across the city and region that runs April 21-30.
  • 20170415lf-Brew02-2
    20170415lf-Brew02-2 North County Brewing and Shu Brew create the Sour IPA for the sixth year for Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, a celebration of the local industry at venues across the city and region that runs April 21-30.

    Lake Fong/Post-Gazette

    North County Brewing and Shu Brew create the Sour IPA for the sixth year for Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, a celebration of the local industry at venues across the city and region that runs April 21-30.

By Bob Batz Jr. / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Once again, for Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, teams of breweries worked together to conceive and produce “collaboration beers,” which will be available at participating breweries and other venues during the week.

The three Caliente locations will have all of them on tap this Friday. Each contains honey malt and the “007” hops from Idaho, but vary widely from there. This year’s brews and their makers, with each host brewery listed first, are: 

▪ Double Gose 7 (gose) — East End, Reclamation and Eleventh Hour  

▪ Dr. Yeast Love (specialty American wheat) -— Helicon, Grist House and Bloom Brew 

▪ Vossome (Norwegian saison) — Rock Bottom and Yellow Bridge 

▪ Seth Roggenbier (roggenbier) — Penn Brewery and Allegheny City

▪ Men at Works (grisette) — Church Brew Works and Butler Brew Works

▪ The Buzzerker (sahti) — Rivertowne and King View Mead

▪ Tina! (hoppy sour red ale) — North Country and ShuBrew 

▪ Kounterweizen (weizenbock with American hops) -— Mindful and Spoonwood 

▪ Idahop (sour kettle session IPA with apricot) — Hop Farm and Full Pint

There are several other “unofficial” collabs, too, including the name-to-be-announced red IPA for Brew: The Museum of Beer and one called Pawsitivity, a wheat beer brewed with peach puree and infused with white tea by Allegheny City, Southern Tier and Spring Hill that will raise money for the Animal Rescue League and Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.

A Russian-style imperial stout brewed by Helltown for New Dimension Comics’ 3 Rivers Comicon (May 20-21) called Beeredeemable will be on tap early this week at nine bars, with each pint served with a comic book. 

Bob Batz Jr.: bbatz@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1930 and on Twitter @bobbatzjr.





Advertisement

Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week starts on Friday and runs 10 days
about 8 hours ago
Look for these collaboration brews
21 minutes ago
Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a "Unicorn Frappuccino"
1 day ago
Cobblehaus Brewing Co. opens Friday in Coraopolis
1 week ago
Micro beer fest, bike tour aim to help Erie public TV and radio station
1 week ago
Munch goes to Southern Tier and Mindful Brewing
2 weeks ago