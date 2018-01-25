Dining Out Review: These two charming kabob spots satisfy vegetarians, too

As the local restaurant boom continues, it can be a respite to eat at a reliable mom-and-pop international spot for regional fare made by chefs who have had years of experience cooking food from their homeland.

Two of my favorites are Kabob-G Grill in Castle Shannon and Turkish Kebab House in Squirrel Hill, both of which tout grilled meats. Nestled on a lonely corner across from the Pittsburgh light rail system, the 8-year-old Kabob-G is a charming Lebanese diner of sorts, while over on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill, the latter combines counter ordering and sit-down service in a modest storefront. Even though one is Lebanese and the other is Turkish, the pan-Mediterranean menus are quite similar, each with its own strengths.

Kabob-G Grill 3821 Willow Ave.

Castle Shannon

412-343-3383

kabob-g.com Overall: Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday. Prices: Appetizers $4.25 to $15.25; salads $6.25 to $17; sandwiches $8.50 to $9.50; entrees $15.50 to $21.

Appetizers $4.25 to $15.25; salads $6.25 to $17; sandwiches $8.50 to $9.50; entrees $15.50 to $21. Noise level: Comfortable.

Details: Street parking; BYOB.

Inside Kabob-G, Joumana Kahlil cooks while her husband, Raja, and daughter, Natasha, help run the restaurant. Walk through the entrance to see the checkerboard floor of a diner with overhead ceiling fans, turquoise accents and plenty of natural light.

Most diners tend to sit near the windows, and those seats are perfectly fine, but there’s something intimate about the tables near the kitchen in the back of the restaurant, where diners step into a room-within-a-room divided off by a small rail. It’s closer to the action. Service — usually courtesy of Natasha — is warm and familiar, as if she has met your table before and will expect you again sometime soon.

Order the mint tea as you’re perusing the laminated menu of Mediterranean classics, including individual mezze, mezze platters, salads sandwiches and entrees.

Even with a name that evokes meat, vegetarians can eat well here. It’s easy to make a meal for two with the mezze combination plate ($15.25). The sectioned platter includes creamy hummus with a wisp of olive oil, smoky baba ghanoush with tahini and plenty of lemon, tabouleh with just a touch of bulgur and plenty of parsley, tomatoes and cucumber, and feta with olives. The pickles make it a go-to, a medley of juicy pickled peppers, turnips and cucumbers. Grab a piece of warm pita from a stack and use bread in place of a utensil. Do not skip a side order of tzatziki.

Still-hungry vegetarians can add to their order a satisfying version of meatless grape leaves for $7.50, while meat-stuffed grape leaves are the same price; both are steeped in lemon juice. There’s also a heaping version of lentils and rice with crispy onions as garnish — mujaddara ($8) as well as sleek, cooked spinach with black-eyed peas and bulgur wheat ($8.50).

If you do eat meat, it would be a mistake to skip it here. Yes, there is the sirloin, bulgur and herb-baked kibbee served as a slice, as well as the traditional raw kibbee available Saturdays only. Both come with giant salads and rice pilaf.

But I am partial to the lamb, particularly the special that’s often listed on the chalkboard near the kitchen, which is a sizable single shank served over Lebanese-style rice mixed with broken vermicelli (around $15) as opposed the menu listing with two shanks for $20.The dish is no looker, but no matter because it can be delicious — layered with tomato, the meat near-falling off the bone.

Turkish Kebab House 5819 Forbes Ave.

Squirrel Hill

412-422-4100

turkishkebabhousepittsburghpa.com Overall: Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., daily.

11:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., daily. Prices: Appetizers and soups $3 to $14.99; kebabs wraps $6.50 to $8; kebab entrees $13.99 to $23.

Appetizers and soups $3 to $14.99; kebabs wraps $6.50 to $8; kebab entrees $13.99 to $23. Noise level: Comfortable.

Details: Party room, delivery, street parking.

I preferred lamb to the kebab options, which include marinated lamb, chicken (tawook), filet or sirloin (kafta), or a combination of two ($18.50 to $20.75), in part because the lamb shank is a more flavorful, dramatic dish and it’s a good value.

Head toward Squirrel Hill to Turkish Kebab House for a more expedient experience in a space that serves a crowd of students, a few expats, and neighborhood folks drinking fruit-flavored Tamek out of the can, Coke or ayran, the yogurt drink with a hint of salt.

Bahadir Eker opened this halal restaurant in 2015, and just a few weeks ago he added an upstairs party room. Even though culturally, mezze dishes aren’t the same across Lebanese and Turkish cultures, the display cases show a similar roster of baba ghanoush ($4.99), hummus and tabouleh ($4.99). They are serviceable, if a bit colder than I’d like. (Room temperature vegetable starters always taste better, but that’s not a concern for the Allegheny County Health Department.) Instead, go for the piyaz ($4.99), the white bean salad. The tightly rolled, thin grape leaves are a must ($4.99), while another starter, bourek — those phyllo dough, cigar-shaped pastries stuffed with feta, parsley and dill — is a fine snack, with six to an order, so there’s plenty to share.

The bread here is memorable for a fast-casual spot, a thick, fluffy round warmed by the grill, a reminder that good bread is central to Middle Eastern cuisines (and used to be across cultures). It’s the base for the most popular orders at this spot: the kebab wraps, from the minced-meat adana kebab, to the falafel, gyros or chicken kebab ($6.50 to $8).

There’s more of a range to the meats on skewers compared to the Lebanese variations at Kabob-G. And they’re seasoned more aggressively and cooked over a charcoal grill. In comparison to the sandwiches here, they’re served with more bread, rice and vegetables. I’d suggested the mixed shish and adana kebabs ($15). These are the more interesting kebabs of the two restaurant options.

Though few diners are lingering over a table here, the place is plenty hospitable. Take advantage of it: Put away the phone, order a Turkish coffee or tea and take the time to savor it.

mag­a­zine@post-ga­zette.com or 412-263-1978.