Six Penn Kitchen Downtown is closing next month

After more than a decade of business, Six Penn Kitchen is closing on Feb. 17. Part of Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, it was a neighborhood pioneer in spearheading the Downtown restaurant revival.

As news spread, Nikko Whiten wrote about the closing on Facebook: “I have been there for just under seven years and it will sit in my heart forever.”

Six Penn opened in the Cultural District in 2005 at 146 Sixth St. Eat’n Park had signed a lease on the space two years before it opened, allowing time for a full build-out that included gutting the interior and adding an outdoor roof terrace, dining rooms and bars on two floors, plate-glass windows facing the street as well as a view of the kitchen across the room.

A string of acclaimed chefs have gone through the kitchen. Chris Jackson was executive chef when the restaurant opened. Currently it’s Chris O’Brien, formerly at Poros in Market Square, Hyeholde in Moon and the now-closed Restaurant Echo in Cranberry. Curtis Gamble, chef owner of Station in Bloomfield, was also a chef at the restaurant, along with Cory Hughes, who left to become a chef at Google in Larimer (with the kitchen connected to the parent company) as well as Keith Fuller, who is now partner in Pork & Beans Downtown.

When Mr. Fuller was running the kitchen, the Post-Gazette awarded the restaurant three stars in 2009 for its “delicious combination of influences from America’s melting-pot cuisine, with a prejudice toward Americana-inspired classics.” His signature dish included a lobster mac ’n’ cheese, served with a pair of claws as well as part of the tail. At the time, he added his own touch with a few spoonfuls of salmon roe.

Lisa O’Connor and Amanda Williams have been the pastry chefs since the restaurant opened. Ms. O’Connor is in charge of breads and desserts for lunch, while Ms. Williams has overseen desserts during dinner service. They’re the pair behind the Six Penn Circus, made with a bowl of cotton candy, homemade cracker jack, whoopie pie and cinnamon-sugar beignets.

David Fortunato has been a longtime general manager and sommelier, who has been leading the monthly wine exploration, Plates and Pours.

Eat’n Park Hospitality has not yet responded to a Post-Gazette inquiry as to why the restaurant is closing.

Currently, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and has hours for Sunday brunch.

