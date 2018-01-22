Would you order chicken if it is called boob?

When you order chicken and want the white meat, would you rather call it breast or boob?

And if it is called boob, would you still go for it? After all, the word translates to breast, and pork butt has been commonplace on menus forever. Or would you find the word offensive when it comes to food on the plate and the dish impossible to eat?

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina describes its dishes with pollo as chicken boob to start a conversation, says Isabel Ramirez, evening supervisor of the Strip District restaurant.

“Ever since we opened, we have known to be funny. We like to throw people off on purpose,” she says. “It is not to be vulgar.”

In the past, Ms. Ramirez says the restaurant has called turkey breast as turkey boob and grilled asparagus as grass to get people talking about the dishes on the menu.

On the current menu, the chicken sandwich is listed to have grilled chicken boob, pickled red onyinz, portobello mushrooms and heritage greens while a Parrillada Mixta is described as a New York Strip Steak with grilled chicken boob and chorizo with two pieces of toast over one pound of meat.