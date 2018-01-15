A bigger umbrella: South Side Mexican restaurant La Palapa to move to new space next month

In a metaphorical sense, Jesus Martinez went for a dive 12 years ago in his native Mexico and will come to the surface next month with the cornerstone of his American Dream.

Mr. Martinez and his friend Luis Navarrete are co-owners of the popular but pocket-sized South Side Mexican restaurant La Palapa. By late February, they will have moved a few blocks down the East Carson Street drag to a 2,000-square-foot space near the Birmingham Bridge at the former Ibiza restaurant — replete with a back patio, bar and private dining area.

“Since our operation has been growing with catering and a food trailer, we have a small space here for customers, we were thinking about expansion eventually or moving somewhere else,” Mr. Martinez said.

In doing so, it brings full circle his and Mr. Navarrete’s fortuitous friendship and journey from Mexico.

A native of Mexico City, Mr. Martinez was a diving instructor in Playa del Carmen in 2006 when he gave a lesson to Patricia Cain from Beechview.

“She was on vacation, I took her diving and we got along pretty well. She came to visit a few times,” he said.

They were married and lived in Mexico for a few years before coming to Pittsburgh. Despite the presence of three rivers, the diving tour industry is not exactly booming in Western Pennsylvania. So, he went to work in restaurants and landed a dishwashing job at the now bygone Marisqueira Mediterranean Bistro in Aspinwall — owned by members of the Pereira family, which also owned Ibiza (and Mallorca) on the South Side — where he met Mr. Navarrete, a native of the Puebla region of Mexico, who was a chef.

Mr. Martinez took classes at Duquesne University’s Small Business Development Center, and the pair secured a spot in 2012 at the now-defunct Pittsburgh Public Market in the Strip District.

“We thought this is a good place to start and see if people like what we have.”

It was well received.

They opened their current South Side location in 2013, and a mobile food trailer followed. Ready for expansion, they connected with their friends in the Pereira family and struck a deal to take over the Ibiza space at 2224 E. Carson St., which closed in January 2016.

They’ve partnered with Lisa Nutini, former owner of the Mexico Lindo folk art gallery in Squirrel Hill that recently closed after more than a decade on Murray Ave. Art from the gallery will decorate the space and will be for sale.

“We’re changing the colors, trying to put our feeling into the place,” Mr. Martinez said.

They’ll also transition from being a BYOB establishment to having a full bar with a focus on mezcal.

“Of course we’ll have the tequilas and the beers, but we’d like to focus on the mezcals part. We’re going to do some mixed drinks with mezcal, and eventually we’d like to have mezcal food pairing events,” Mr. Martinez said, adding, “We want to keep showing people our culture.”

