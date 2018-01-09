Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week offers dinners from $35.18 to $20.18

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week’s winter 2018 edition starts Monday and runs through Jan. 21, with participating restaurants offering multicourse meals at a discounted price.

So far, 60 restaurants have signed on, and organizer Brian McCollum was expecting more. Reservations are generally recommended. Some restaurants offer lunch and dinner options and some will be featuring new dishes this year. A few are BYOB. Some are even offering an early access to the special menus Friday through Sunday.

Mr. McCollum, who started Pittsburgh Restaurant Week in 2012, said most restaurants have settled on the $35.18 price point because it's the highest price he allows for the dining-out event. He settled on that number because it seemed like "an agreeable number that three courses can fit into." The 18 cents represent the year 2018.

Here’s a sampling of what some of the restaurants, who have released their menus, are cooking up:

$35.18 dinners Downtown

Butcher and the Rye: The first course is beef cheek and onion soup, the second is a cassoulet with pork belly, blood sausage and duck confit and pistachio pomegranate cake is for dessert. 212 Sixth St. 412-391-2752; butcherandtherye.com.

Fl.2: Choices of onion soup or green salad for a starter and agnolotti pasta or heritage rotisserie chicken for the entree; and Japanese cheesecake with preserved cherries to end the meal. Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St. 412-773-8848; fl2pgh.com.

Salt and pepper shrimp is a first-course choice at Eddie V's. (Eddie V's)

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: First-course choices are salt and pepper shrimp, Maine lobster bisque or Caesar salad. Entree choices are the seasonal broiled fish, Norwegian salmon, chicken breast with mushrooms or an 8-ounce filet mignon. For dessert, there’s a choice of butterscotch panna cotta with biscotti, bananas Foster butter cake with butter pecan ice cream or fruit sorbet with cookies. 501 Grant St. 412-391-1714; eddiev.com.

Le Lyonnais: Starter choices of soup or salad; entree choices of 10-hour slow-cooked beef cheek, pan-fried Atlantic salmon or saffron ratatouille pastille. Dessert is Tahitian vanilla bean creme brulee. 947 Penn Ave. 412-697-1336; lelyonnaispgh.com.

Meat & Potatoes: The menu consists of winter salad with greens, radicchio, radish and apple vinaigrette; meatloaf with onion rings, smashed potatoes, broccoli rabe and sauce Diane; and cranberry thyme parfait with cranberry jam, thyme cake, olive oil cookie and candied orange. 649 Penn Ave. 412-325-7007; meatandpotatoespgh.com.

Morton’s the Steakhouse: Entree selections include filet mignon, pork chop, salmon and chicken. There’s also a choice of sides: sour cream mashed potatoes, Lyonnaise potatoes, asparagus or creamed spinach. Starter choices include salads and soups, and dessert selections include chocolate mousse, creme brulee or, for an extra $6, the signature hot chocolate cake. 625 Liberty Ave. 412-261-7141; mortons.com/pittsburgh.

Nola on the Square: Starter choices are gumbo, fried green tomatoes, or frog legs with mushrooms and bacon garlic butter. Entree choices are bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, stuffed peppers or blackened red fish, all served with sides. Dessert is beignets with chocolate dipping sauce, ice cream or sorbet. 24 Market Square. 412-471-9100; nolaonthesquare.com.

Pork and Beans: There is a choice between two different menus. Option 1 is a crab fritter, fried spare ribs with collard greens, and smoked brisket with sweet potatoes. Option 2 is pimento cheese bruschetta with fermented chow chow, barbecued chicken with creamed corn, and Korean short rib with Carolina gold rice. 136 Sixth St. 412-338-1876; porkandbeanspgh.com.

Six Penn Kitchen: The first course is wild mushroom tart, and dessert is deep fried cookies ’n cream ice cream. For the entree, diners can choose between braised short ribs and pork carbonara. 146 Sixth St. 412-566-7366; sixpennkitchen.com.

$35.18 dinners elsewhere

Ditka’s Pittsburgh, Robinson: Diners can pick between a cup of crab bisque or mixed greens salad with pecans, apples, dried cranberries, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette for the first course. For the entree, there’s a choice of a filet and crab combo or “Da Pork Chop.” Dessert is either creme brulee or three-layer chocolate cake. 1 Robinson Plaza. 412-722-1555; ditkasrestaurants.com/Locations/Pittsburgh.

Spaghetti squash bisque, poached pear salad and roasted beet salad are among the items on the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week menu at Eighty Acres Kitchen & Bar in Plum. (Eighty Acres)

Eighty Acres Kitchen & Bar, Plum: First-course selections are spaghetti squash bisque, roasted beet salad or baby arugula salad with poached pear, and entree choices are maple-brined pork loin, pan-fried arctic char or wild mushroom lasagna. Diners can choose any dessert on the menu. 1910 New Texas Road. 724-519-7304; eightyacreskitchen.com.

Green Forest Churrascaria & Steakhouse, Penn Hills: The buffet includes items such as Brazilian black beans, seafood with coconut sauce, grilled eggplant, tortellini with pesto, seafoods, farro and tabbouleh salads, cheeses and fried yucca. Meats will be delivered to the table, and diners can choose as many as they wish from a selection that will include leg of lamb, several styles of filet mignon, Brazilian sausage, sirloin with chimichurri sauce and pork belly. 655 Rodi Road. 412-371-5560; greenforestdining.com.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, North Shore: Flourless chocolate torte is the only dessert, but main meal includes several choices. The first-course selections are tomato bisque, wedge salad or Caesar salad. Entree selections include sirloin chop steak, chicken Milanese, salmon, crab cake or filet mignon. 247 North Shore Dr. 412-222-4014; hydeparkrestaurants.com.

Lidia’s Pittsburgh, Strip District: Antipasti selections include beet salad with apple, Caesar salad, scampi alla felidia or fried artichokes with lemon aioli. Entree selections are pasta trio, lemon chicken with capers, braised lamb shank or potato gnocchi with duck guazzetto. Dessert is limoncello tiramisu. 1400 Smallman St. 412-552-0150; lidias-pittsburgh.com.

Station, Bloomfield: The desserts might be the most unusual offering on this menu — lavender pound cake with poached pineapple and coconut pudding or popcorn panna cotta with caramel. Entree choices include fall squash barley risotto, grilled hanger steak or poached salmon. There is also a choice of two appetizers. 4744 Liberty Ave. 412-251-0540; station4744.com.

Superior Motors, Braddock: Diners can choose from two menus. The first option is ocean trout, 36-hour beef short rib and sage cavatelli. The second features smoked carrot tartare, Korean rice cakes and pearl barley and rye “risotto.” 1211 Braddock Ave. 412-271-1022; superiormotors15104.com.

Vue 412, Mount Washington: Appetizer choices are soup, salad or mussels; entrees are braised beef short rib with gnocchi root vegetable ragu, hanger steak with spring onion pancetta risotto, barramundi with vegetable potato pancake or seafood trio; and desserts are salted caramel cake, chocolate torte or strawberry creme brulee. 1200 Grandview Ave. 412-381-1919; vue412.com.

Willow, Ohio Township: Choices of fried pickled cherry peppers or panzanella, spinach-and-artichoke-stuffed mezzaluna or mac ‘n’ cheese with smoked confit chicken, and octopus or duck confit enchilada. 634 Camp Horne Road. 412-847-1007; willowpgh.com.

Dinners under $35.18 meals

BAR Frenchman, East Liberty: For $32. only two courses will be served. Starter choices are beet salad, potato leek soup with crab, escargots, with grits or foie gras. Entree selections are Gerber Farms chicken, tagliatelle with mushrooms and acorn squash, salmon with leeks and lentils, or black Angus prime flat iron with frites and wild mushrooms. 5925 Baum Blvd. 412-665-2880; thetwistedfrenchman.com.

Burgh’ers, Lawrenceville: Diners can get any two craft burgers and fries for $20.18. 3601 Butler St. 412-904-2622; burgherspgh.com.

City Works Eatery & Pour House, Downtown: The three-course dinner for $30.18 includes an appetizer choice of Caesar salad or lobster bisque, entree choice of tilapia or half chicken with sides, and dessert choice of brownie or bread pudding with ice cream. 2 PPG Place. 412-448-2900; cityworksrestaurant.com/pittsburgh.

DiAnoia’s Eatery, Strip District: Tiramisu is for dessert, but the other courses involve some choices. For the first course, diners can choose a house salad or escarole with beans and sausage. Entree choices are spaghetti with grana padano and pecorino-Romano or locally foraged mushrooms with spinach and white wine. Wine pairings are available for an added price. 2549 Penn Ave. 412-918-1875; dianoiaseatery.com.

Istanbul Sofra, Regent Square: A four-course dinner for $29.18 includes a glass of wine, any hot or cold appetizer from the menu, Turkish dumplings for the second course, okra with chickpeas for the third and semolina halva for dessert. 7600 Forbes Ave. 412-727-6693; istanbulsofra.com.

Wisconsin cheddar fondue is one of the options on the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week menu at The Melting Pot in Station Square. (Melting Pot)

Melting Pot, Station Square: A three-course dinner for $29.18 includes choices of cheese fondue and house or California salad, and a main course of teriyaki sirloin, filet mignon, garlic chili chicken breast, lemon garlic shrimp, seasonal vegetables and dipping sauces. 125 W. Station Square Drive. 412-261-3477; meltingpot.com/pittsburgh-pa.

Nine on Nine, Downtown: The three-course dinner costs $34.18 with entree choices of hickory molasses filet tournedos, asparagus and mascarpone ravioli, or salmon. For the first course, diners can choose between crab bisque and artisan greens with spoon bread and roasted vegetables. Dessert is blood orange and Campari sorbetto. 900 Penn Ave. 412-338-6463; nineonninepgh.com.

Osteria 2350, Strip District: For $20.18, diners can choose between winter squash and beet salad or butternut squash bisque for the starter and pork tenderloin with cauliflower gratin or cod franchaise with potato pancakes for the entree. Dessert is warm chocolate chestnut strudel. 2350 Railroad St. 412-281-6595; osteria2350pittsburgh.com.

Glazed beef cheek with hickory syrup, nasturtium, celery root and preserved cherry, one of six courses Quickhatch is offering for Restaurant Week. (Quickhatch Coffee+Food)

Quickhatch, Etna: A six-course menu for $33.18 includes amuse bouche and cocktail plus sunchoke textures, braised leek heart with duck egg, sourdough bread with duck confit and ramp salt, glazed beef cheek with hickory syrup and nasturtium, beets with apples and petite lettuce, and carrot cake with puffed spelt and whipped honey. 372 Butler St. 412-252-2682; facebook.com (search for “Quickhatch Coffee+Food”).

Tako, Downtown: For $30.18, diners will get chips with guacamole and salsa; a choice of street corn, butternut tostada or ceviche; and a choice of tacos: pollo, carnitas, shishito, lamb or salmon. 214 Sixth St. 412-471-8256; takopgh.com.

Lunch & dinner

Ember & Vine, Cranberry: A three-course dinner costs $35.18 and includes entree choices of roasted Amish chicken, pork shank or spaghetti. Apple tart and cranberry-orange cheesecake are the dessert choices. A $20.18 lunch includes a choice of house or Caesar salad and several pizza selections: potato, sausage. margherita, pepperoni or cheese. 910 Sheraton Dr. 724-778-4177; emberandvinecranberry.com.

Mallorca, South Side: Lunch is $25.18 and dinner $35.18, and the menu is the same for both. Appetizer choices include shrimp in garlic sauce, oysters with chorizo stuffing and Portuguese sausage flamed with brandy. Entree choices include trout with shrimp stuffing, filet mignon and quinoa paella with mushroom and kale. All entrees are served with salad, rice, steamed vegetables and Spanish-style potatoes. Dessert choices are flan, creme brulee, dulce de leche cheesecake or chocolate cake. 2228 East Carson St. 412-488-1818; mallorcarestaurant.com.

Paris 66, Shadyside: Lunch is $20.18 and includes entree choices of buckwheat crepe with smoked salmon and dill cream or coq au vin with potatoes. Dinner is $35.18 and includes choice of salmon filet, rabbit with mustard sauce or boeuf bourguignon with potatoes. Both meals also come with choices of starters and desserts. 6018 Penn Circle South. 412-404-8166; paris66bistro.com.

Terrace Room, Downtown: A $20.18 lunch features cedar plank roasted salmon with sweet potato crust, Peruvian potato, butternut squash, beets, fennel and apple. A $35.18 dinner includes duck confit salad, cedar plank salmon, and butterscotch bread pudding for dessert. 530 William Penn Place. 412-281-7100; omnihotels.com/hotels/pittsburgh-william-penn/dining.

The Carlton, Downtown: A three-course dinner is $35.18 with $14 optional wine pairings. It includes duck wings and crab arancini as starter choices and pork chop or short rib pot pie as entree choices. A three-course lunch for $20.18, also with optional $14 wine pairings, includes entree selections of crab-topped grouper, duck pasta or beef duo. 500 Grant St. 412-391-4152; thecarltonrestaurant.com.

Other pricing

Pino’s Contemporary Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Point Breeze: Dinners range from $24.18 to $38.18 depending on entree. All diners get a first-course choice of roasted broccoli puree, watercress and arugula salad or Caesar salad and a dessert choice of tiramisu creme brulee or chocolate mousse. Entrees include eggplant rollatini, braised beef sugo, cod, baked scallops, pizza margherita or pizza with shrimp and spinach. 6738 Reynolds St. 412-361-1336; chefpino.com.

The Twisted Frenchman, East Liberty: Diners can get 18 percent off the three-course and eight-course food and wine menus or 11.8 percent off the 14-course and 21-course food and wine menus. 5925 Baum Blvd. 412-665-2880; thetwistedfrenchman.com.

Rebecca Sodergren: pgfoodevents@hotmail.com; @pgfoodevents.