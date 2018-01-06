Burst pipe floods Morcilla in Lawrenceville, forces temporary closure

Justin Severino’s Morcilla in Lawrenceville at 3519 Butler St. has been temporarily shuttered due to a flood earlier this week after a pipe burst.

The restaurant’s website notes that the dining room has been “destroyed,” with chef/partner Mr. Severino and staff still assessing the extent of the damage. A video taken on Thursday showed a saturated dining room that sounds as if it’s raining inside.

The flooding occurred after a pipe burst in an upstairs apartment and was discovered Thursday. Water damaged the ground-floor restaurant’s custom woodwork as well as ceiling joists and floors, with water even seeping into the basement. The duct work and electrical systems have also been affected.

Diners have been told that reservations as far out as late January cannot be honored for the foreseeable future.

An update Saturday on Instagram shows that demolition is underway. “Thank you for your support and understanding while we get through the mess,” it reads.

Mr. Severino, who has cancelled an out-of-town trip due to the turn of events, said they will learn “over the next few days” about the targeted re-opening.

A damage estimate was not available.

