Millie's Ice Cream to roll out soft-serve with a new truck

Millie’s to offer soft-serve

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream owner, Chad Townsend, has purchased an ice cream truck that he’s revamping in pink and white stripes, courtesy of Adam Milliron, who designed the look of the flagship store in Shadyside (232 S. Highland Ave.). Expect the ice cream truck to roll out in the next few weeks, with soft-serve options to come once Mr. Townsend feels he has perfected a winning formula.



Kous Kous Cafe to reopen

Abdel Khila, a former French and Arabic teacher at Upper St. Clair High School, will reopen his Moroccan Kous Kous Cafe in the next few weeks, next door to its original location, at 663 Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon where the Simple Greek used to be. Expect a fast-casual restaurant with monthly fine-dining dinners. Later this month, Mr. Khila will be announcing a crowd-funding campaign via the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Cherry Bombe cookbook launch

Indie food mag Cherry Bombe will stage its cookbook launch at Ace Hotel Pittsburgh (120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty) on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., in honor of its new namesake cookbook. Expect snacks and menu specials from the Whitfield restaurant’s executive chef Bethany Zozula and pastry chef Casey Renee, as well as an appearance by Jeni Britton Bauer of Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. RSVP here.

White truffle dinners

Vallozzi’s Downtown (220 Fifth Ave.) is celebrating Alba’s white truffle season — those rare, expensive and fragrant winter mushrooms — on Nov. 16 with a five-course dinner paired with Italian wines from importer Fred Magnotta. Look for dishes such as truffled charcuterie, scallops Benedict, vitello tonnato, pheasant agnolotti and venison loin. Dinner is $150 per person and starts at 6 p.m. For reservations, call 412-394-3400.

Repair the World with pies

This Thanksgiving, Laura Bratkowski — who trained at the French Culinary Institute and previously worked for Momofuku Milk Bar in New York — is baking pies for Repair the World Pittsburgh, a nonprofit outreach, in tandem with bakers providing gluten- and dairy-free pies from Gluuteny in Squirrel Hill. The goal is to sell 300 pumpkin, pecan and apple pies in traditional or modified versions by Nov. 17. Pies range from around $10 to $12 and can be ordered here, with pickup on Nov. 22.

Melissa McCart: mmccart@post-gazette.com; Instagram @postgazettefood; Facebook @postgazettefood