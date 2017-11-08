Hate cooking for Thanksgiving? Then dine out in Pittsburgh

Thanksgiving often conjures up the Norman Rockwell image of a family around the dining table with the turkey as the centerpiece. But about one in 10 Americans eats out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, according to 2016 statistics from the National Restaurant Association.

If you prefer to avoid the hassle of home cooking (and worse, cleanup), and yet crave for a grand feast, head to a restaurant for the holiday. We’ve broken down the dining-out options into budget categories for those who want to calculate how much money they’ll have left to spend on Black Friday.

Some of these places are filling up, and so make reservations ASAP. Here is a sampling of restaurants where you can get Thanksgiving Day dinner for four people for…

• About $50

Cracker Barrel's "Homestyle Turkey 'n Dressing Meal." (Cracker Barrel Old Country Store)

Cracker Barrel (North Fayette, New Stanton or Washington, Pa.): If you’re looking for a place that’s simple and child-friendly, Cracker Barrel stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal includes turkey, dressing, gravy, sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, one country side, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, beverage and pumpkin pie. The turkey meal will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the regular menu will be available as well. Turkey dinner is $12.99 for adults or $7.99 for children. crackerbarrel.com.

Kings Family Restaurants (various locations): The family-restaurant chain, which celebrates its 50th year this month, will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. A three-course turkey or ham dinner costs $15.99 and includes a salad, choice of mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and a slice of pumpkin or apple pie. For $4.99, kids can have a choice of turkey, ham or chicken tenders; a choice of mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole or fries; gravy, rolls and a scoop of pumpkin ice cream. Locations include ones in Beaver, Bentleyville, Canonsburg, Delmont, Gibsonia, Heidelberg, Greensburg, Monroeville, Neville Island, North Versailles, Plum and Upper St. Clair. kingsfamily.com.

Perkins, Cranberry: For $11.49, the turkey dinner — which is on the menu all the time but will be featured on Thanksgiving — comes with stuffing and a choice of two sides. Perkins is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 20013 Route 19. 724-772-3710; perkinsrestaurants.com. (Other locations are in Indiana, New Castle, Grove City and Wheeling, W.Va.)

• About $100

Atria’s (various locations): The local chain offers a three-course dinner for $25.99 on Thanksgiving Day. First course is a choice of sherry crab bisque, butternut squash bisque, wedding soup or holiday salad. Second course is a choice of roast turkey or baked ham served with stuffing, green beans, smashed redskin potatoes, sweet potato casserole, gravy and cranberry sauce. For dessert, there’s a choice of pumpkin or Dutch apple pie, or chocolate cake for an extra $2 or carrot cake for an extra $4. Children ages 12 and under can choose from a kids’ menu. Atria’s has locations in Mt. Lebanon, O’Hara, Pleasant Hills, PNC Park (North Shore), Peters, Richland, Murrysville and Irwin, as well as Morgantown, W.V. atrias.com.

The Chadwick, McCandless: A buffet dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, baked cod piccata, wild rice and squash pilaf, cranberry relish, green beans with carrots, corn with bacon and peppers, salads, breads and drinks. Cost is $27.95 for adults and $12.95 for ages 3 to 10. Reservations are available between noon and 5 p.m. 10545 Perry Highway. 724-935-5950; chadwickevents.com.

Mallorca, South Side: Turkey-and-trimmings dinner is $25.95 for adults or $12.95 for children, or you can choose from the regular Spanish-inspired menu. You also can get a turkey dinner for four where the whole small turkey comes to the table before carving, and that’s $100. Mallorca will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 2228 East Carson St. 412-488-1818; mallorcarestaurantpgh.com.

• About $150

Buca di Beppo, Station Square or Robinson: The family-style feast that serves up to five people is $134.99, and includes turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, bread, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Feast packages available for smaller and larger parties, too. 412-788-8444 (Robinson); 412-471-9463 (Station Square); bucadibeppo.com.

Ditka’s, Robinson: For $35.95 per adult or $14.95 per child under 12, a four-course meal includes a choice of crab bisque or butternut squash soup, holiday salad; roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce; sweet or mashed potatoes; and choice of pumpkin pie or ice cream. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 1 Robinson Plaza. 412-722-1555; ditkasrestaurants.com.

Eddie V’s, Downtown: The primarily a seafood restaurant will have a traditional turkey dinner menu. For $39 for adults or $15 for children, the menu includes sliced turkey, roast sage dressing, cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes, green beans, roasted butternut squash and more. The regular menu will be available, too, and the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 501 Grant St., 412-391-1714; eddiev.com/locations/pa/pittsburgh.

Ember and Vine, Cranberry: The DoubleTree Cranberry’s restaurant, which recently celebrated its first birthday, is serving a buffet of turkey, ham, two types of dressing, sweet potato souffle, whipped potatoes, roasted parsnips and carrots, broccoli and cauliflower with cheese sauce, cranberry sauce, fresh fruit, green salads, butternut squash soup, rolls, apple pie with Grand Marnier sauce, pumpkin pie with chantilly cream and chocolate cake. Cost is $39 for adults and $21 for ages 12 and under. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 910 Sheraton Drive. 724-778-4177.

Hyeholde, Moon: A traditional Thanksgiving buffet will supplement the usual turkey-and-sides dinner with items such as salmon and prime rib. Cost is $42 for adults, $21 for ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and under. 1516 Coraopolis Heights Road. 412-264-3116; hyeholde.com.

LeMont, Mount Washington: In addition to a view of the city, it is offering a holiday buffet with a carving station featuring turkey, ham, prime rib, salmon and almond sole. Sides include stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, carrots, cheese tortellini and penne Alfredo. A selection of salads and desserts also will be featured. Cost is $41.95 for adults, $17.95 for ages 7 to 12, and $4.95 for ages 6 and under. 1114 Grandview Ave. 412-431-3100; lemontpittsburgh.com.

Revel + Roost, Downtown: The upstairs level of the restaurant, Roost, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a holiday buffet with salads, acorn squash soup, clam chowder, ham, salmon, turkey, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, gravy, green beans, butternut squash ravioli, pumpkin and apple pies, apple cheesecake, chocolate mousse and mini pecan tarts. Brunch is $39 for adults, $18 for ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and under. At Revel, the downstairs level, there will be a more relaxed vibe with a-la-carte Thanksgiving-inspired cuisine. 412-281-1134; revelandroost.com.

Whitfield, East Liberty: The Ace Hotel Pittsburgh restaurant will offer a family-style menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $39 per person that includes mixed green salad and garlic twists for starters. Entree choices are turkey, rib roast, smoked trout, squash risotto, duck breast or steak and shareable sides are whipped potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry-orange sauce, Brussels sprouts or sweet potatoes. Finish with four types of pie: chocolate, pumpkin, pecan or Dutch apple. 120 S. Whitfield St. 412-626-3090; whitfieldpgh.com.

Rebecca Sodergren: pgfoodevents@hotmail.com; @pgfoodevents.