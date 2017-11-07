Restaurants offer free, discounted meals to mark Veterans Day

Several local restaurants and fast-food chains in the Pittsburgh area are offering free and discounted meals for current and former military members in observance of Veterans Day. Most establishments require proof of service, such as a military ID card or for the person to come in uniform. They include:

• Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military members can choose from a menu of seven signature dishes, including burgers, pasta, chicken and shrimp dishes all day Saturday. Other guests are invited to thank veterans by buying a beer that can be given to a veteran on Veterans Day through the Buy A Vet A Bud program. Those who buy the beers can create original labels expressing their thanks. applebees.com/veterans.

• Bob Evans: On Saturday, choose from a list of six free meals, which include hotcakes, brioche French toast, country biscuit breakfast, mini sampler breakfast, farm boy sandwich and country fried steak dinner. bobevans.com.

• Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp on Saturday. bonefishgrill.com.

• Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Saturday. The chain also is donating 20 percent of proceeds from Lodge Cookware online and in-store to Operation Homefront between now and Saturday. crackerbarrel.com.

• Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon Friday. dennys.com.

• Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut on Saturday.

• Eat ’n Park: Veterans get 10 percent off their checks throughout the month at all restaurants. eatnpark.com.

• Emporio: Get a free meatball panini and Iron City Light draft beer from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the meatball joint locations Downtown and in Pine. emporioameatballjoint.com.

• Golden Corral: Free thank you dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. goldencorral.com.

• IHOP: Free order of Red, White & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. ihop.com.

• Joe’s Crab Shack: Free appetizer with purchase of an adult entree on Saturday. joescrabshack.com.

• Little Caesars: Free lunch combo with four slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

• Meadows Racetrack & Casino: Free lunch at The Carvery Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington County. Ages 21 and up only. meadowsgaming.com.

• Olive Garden: Free entree from a special menu on Saturday at participating restaurants. olivegarden.com.

• Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Saturday. Vets also can get 15 percent off their total bill from Sunday through Dec. 31. outback.com.

• Primanti Bros.: Free sandwich all day on Saturday. primantibros.com.

• Quaker Steak & Lube: Participating locations are offering various promotions on Saturday. They include free meals from a limited menu; veterans can eat free for up to a certain dollar amount; and 50 percent off a meal. thelube.com.

• Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries on Saturday. redrobin.com.

• Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Saturday. Items on the menu include sweet chili shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster, shrimp cocktail, vanilla-bean cheesecake and key lime pie. redlobster.com.

• Rivers Casino: Free steak and eggs brunch at Grand View Buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rivers Casino, North Shore. riverscasino.com/pittsburgh/dining/grand-view-buffet.

• Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer up to $10 on Saturday. rubytuesday.com.

• Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Special menu includes a 6-ounce sirloin dinner, pork chop dinner, sandwiches, burgers and salads. texasroadhouse.com.

• TGI Fridays: Free lunch menu item up to $12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, along with a $5 coupon for future use. tgifridays.com.

• Zoup!: Free 16-ounce bowl of soup on Friday at the soup, salad and sandwich restaurant chain, which has locations in Fox Chapel, Canonsburg and Washington, Pa. zoup.com.

Rebecca Sodergren: pgfoodevents@hotmail.com; @pgfoodevents.

First Published November 7, 2017 12:16 PM