The Carlton named one of America's 100 best wine restaurants

The Carlton Restaurant in Downtown has been named to Wine Spectator’s America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2017 list.

It’s the only one from Pittsburgh or from Pennsylvania to make the list.

The editors said of this landmark on Grant Street: “The food is hearty at this 33-year-old establishment, and a minimal markup on the global wine list encourages exploration of this 800-plus-selection cellar. Monthly wine dinners give diners an opportunity to learn about new regions.”

Owner Kevin Joyce is “thrilled that our efforts have been recognized once again.” He points out that The Carlton has received the Wine Spectator “best of” award a DiRona Award (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) every year since 2011.

The Wine Spectators editors write that the new list reflects restaurants “that we’re most excited about right now, a mix of old and new, formal and casual, with influences from around the globe.” Read the full list here at winemag.com/100-best-restaurants-2017.

Bob Batz Jr.: bbatz@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1930 and on Twitter @bobbatzjr.