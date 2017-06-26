McDonald's partners with UberEATS to get Big Macs to your door in Pittsburgh

McDonald’s, the restaurant chain that taught Americans how fast they could get a hamburger, is now trying to make it even more convenient to patronize the Golden Arches.

Officially on Monday, customers in the Greater Pittsburgh area will become part of the Illinois food giant’s rollout of delivery services as the company partners with UberEATS to bring french fries and Big Macs directly to diners’ doorsteps.

With the launch of the aptly named McDelivery service, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company is greasing its wheels in the food business and expanding its list of collaborating restaurants.

While the Pittsburgh region is no stranger to Uber, the company’s food delivery service only arrived here last month — joining several other existing food delivery services in the market. And while UberEATS has already teamed up with approximately 100 restaurants in the region, McDonald’s has not been one of them.

Casey Verkamp, UberEATS’ Pennsylvania general manager, said the company has seen people across the country searching for McDonald’s in the app on a daily basis. It started piloting McDelivery earlier this year in Florida before expanding to cities in other states. By July 1, nearly 3,500 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide will offer delivery through UberEATS.

Ms. Verkamp said the 44 participating Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s locations were chosen based on the strength of the existing driver networks to ensure a reliable and efficient experience.

Drivers who offer rides in their own cars through the ride-hailing app will now have the option of also delivering with UberEATS, although some couriers will be dedicated only to transporting food. Pittsburgh has more than 4,000 Uber driver partners in total.

For those craving an Egg McMuffin, it’s possible that going through the drive-thru might be faster than ordering via the app. Globally, average UberEATS delivery time is between 40 to 45 minutes, although Ms. Verkamp said it will likely be faster for McDelivery since McDonald’s speed and reliability is “unparalleled.”

Also globally, the average travel time from the restaurant to the eater, once the food is ready, is about 15 minutes.

UberEATS charges each customer a flat $4.99 delivery fee, Ms. Verkamp said. She added the general structure of restaurant partnerships is that restaurants pay the ride-hailing service a fee on each order, but she was unable to disclose more specifics about McDonald’s.

The app will match customers with the location nearest to them. When an order comes in, an iPad on the McDonald’s counter will ding, and the kitchen will start making the food when the staff is notified that the driver is three minutes away.

Every order, whether placed in person or through the app, is placed in the same queue so that one is not prioritized over the other, said Darren Roberts, a local McDonald’s owner/​operator.

Mr. Roberts said many of the participating McDonald’s restaurants are open 24 hours, and the ones that do not operate all day are generally open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. UberEATS customers will have access to essentially the same menu with the same prices as they would in the store, with the exception of some foods that won’t travel well — like ice cream — and with the addition of occasional promotional items.

McDonald’s food delivered through the service will also come with a tamper evident seal, Mr. Roberts said, so customers will know if the bag has been opened or a fry has been swiped en route.

Demand for delivery services is growing nationally, one reason that so many are springing up. According to the National Restaurant Association, 74 percent of millennials and 56 percent of all adults said they would order delivery from a table-service restaurant if available.

Toast, the restaurant point of sale and management system, said that as of the start of this year, 34 percent of customers opted for delivery or takeout instead of dining in, and predicted that by 2020, 70 percent of customers will be ordering food from beyond restaurant premises.

UberEATS launched in the greater Pittsburgh area at the beginning of this month, and services about 100 restaurants locally, from Mad Mex to Salud Juicery. It is competing in the market with services such as Grubhub, Yelp Eat24 and Lawrenceville-based delivery service Happy Bellies.

Michael Green, general manager of the McDonald’s on West Liberty Avenue — one of the first five Pittsburgh locations to pilot McDelivery earlier this month — said he has not seen any “thumbs down” feedback on the app so far, adding that customers have called frequently in the past to ask if the restaurant delivers.

So far, he said, there have been mostly single-item orders early in the day, with a rush after 5 p.m.

He said residents of the nursing home within the 3-mile delivery radius are particularly excited about the service, and he also anticipates a rush on orders when college students get back to campus this fall.

