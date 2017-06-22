CoreLife Eatery to open at The Block Northway

One of the restaurants coming to The Block Northway — the remodeled former Northway Mall -— in Ross is CoreLife Eatery, which specializes in healthful green bowls (salads), grain bowls (including popular tuna poke) and broth bowls made with house-simmered bone broths. It opens on Friday, June 30.

The day before — Thursday, June 29 — this outlet of a fast-growing national chain will opens from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., during which customers “pay what you want” for their orders and all proceeds will be donated to the Light of Life Rescue Mission.

The company, which opened its first restaurant in Syracuse, N.Y., in May 2015, says, “We source as much as we can from local farms. We look for organic and GMO-free. Even the bones that we simmer every night are sourced from organic farms.” There are vegetable broth bowls, too. Create-your-own bowls are priced starting at $5.95

Drinks include fresh-squeezed lemonades and punch and teas. Everything is free of trans fats and artificial sweeteners and colors.

To see the menu and learn more about the fast-casual restaurant at 8009 McKnight Road, visit corelifeeatery.com.

