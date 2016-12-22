Little Bites: Benefit for a chef & New Year's dinners

Members of the restaurant community will band together to help one of their own next month at “Team Behm, A Fundraiser for Zack” from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Teamsters Temple on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

Zack Behm, a chef at Cure in Lawrenceville, sustained a severe brain injury from a car accident on his way home from work in July and has required multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.

An all-star lineup of 20 local restaurants will serve up some of their fine fare to help raise money for Mr. Behm’s health care costs. Participating restaurants include: Bar Marco, Commonplace Coffee, Cure, Dish Osteria, the Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel, Joseph Tambellini’s, Josephine's Toast, Legume Bistro, Morcilla, Piccolo Forno, ProvisionPGH, the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, Round Corner Cantina, Spoon, Stagioni, Station, The Commoner, The Vandal, and Vivo Kitchen. A cash bar will feature local beers and spirits.

Randy Baumann, host of the “WDVE Morning Show,” will emcee, and the event will feature the music of Tres Lads as well as raffles and gift auctions.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at: https://​www.showclix.com/​event/​team-behm-a-fundraiser-for-zack. Donations can be made to: https://​www.gofundme.com/​l0m6ec.

New Year’s Eve dinners

• Bar Marco (Strip District) will feature a five-course tasting menu dinner for $80 with an optional wine pairing for $50; 412-471-1900.

• Braddock’s American Brasserie (Downtown) will feature special menus for dinner service on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve; 412-992-2005.

• The Big Burrito group will offer special menus and/​or prix fixe options at five of its restaurants and all Mad Mex locations. Visit bigburrito.com for more details on each restaurant’s specials.

• Carmella’s Pints & Plates (South Side) will offer a special menu for New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch; 412-918-1215.

• Piccolo Forno (Lawrenceville) will offer a $50 four-course BYOB meat or vegetarian dinner; 412-622-0111.

• Spork (Garfield) will offer a five-course prix fixe menu for $95 with optional wine pairings for $55; 412-441-1700.

• Whitfield (East Liberty) will offer a prix fixe dinner menu for $75 with an optional $25 beverage pairing. A vegetarian option is available for $45; 412-626-3090.

Openings

• Pizzuvio, a fast-casual gourmet pizza shop from the founder of Il Pizzaiolo in Mt. Lebanon, is now open at 268 Forbes Ave., Downtown, just off Market Square. Ron Molinaro will serve his highly regarded specialty and traditional Neopolitan-style pizzas along with salads and fried Neopolitan street foods such as arancini and suppli from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

• The Yard will open its fourth and largest location in March on the top floor of the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon. The restaurant will seat 160 diners inside and roughly 100 on an outside patio. Specializing in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and an extensive beer selection, the Shadyside location was the first to open in 2014, with additional locations in Market Square and at the PPG Paints Arena.