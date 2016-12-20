Want to eat out on Christmas Day or watch the Steelers at play? Check out these restaurants and bars

If you want to dine out on Christmas Day or want to root for the Steelers at a sports bar, here is a list of places that will be open and gift you an extensive menu. From Asian bites to Mediterranean flavors, and from game-day snacks to traditional holiday dishes, Pittsburgh restaurants have it all.

Eurasian options

Chengdu Gourmet in Squirrel Hill (5840 Forward Ave., 412-521-2088; chengdugourmet.com) will serve its regular menu that includes black mushrooms with beef and chicken ($13.99); Peking duck ($16.99); and wonton in red chili oil ($5.50); as well as a couple of Christmas specials such as Sichuan pepper steak ($24); steamed whole fish ($28); and chicken in a special sauce ($11.95). Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Everyday Noodles in Squirrel Hill (5875 Forbes Ave., 412-421-6668; everydaynoodles.net) will feature its regular menu that includes pork soup dumplings ($9 for 8); Dan Dan noodles Sichuan style ($7); and oxtail noodle soup consomme ($11). A wide selection of bubble tea drinks ($4.50 each) also will be available. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square (7600 Forbes Ave., 412-727-6693; istanbulsofra.com) will present a special Christmas buffet for $26.99 ($16.99 for children ages 5 to 12, and $10 for children under 5) that will include hummus, baba ghanoush, lentil and chicken soups, moussaka, baked fish, chickpeas with beef, white beans with meat served with pilaf and pickles, baklava and rice pudding. Open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For another sample of Chinese food, head to Jade Grille in Mt. Lebanon (670 Washington Road, 412-531-6666; jadegrille.com/home) for choices from the regular menu such as rock shrimp ($10) in orange cream sauce; seafood tofu stone pot ($26); or sesame chicken ($13). Open noon to 8:30 p.m.

The Uzbek restaurant Kavsar in Mount Washington (16 Southern Ave., 412-488-8708; kavsar.net) will have its regular menu of authentic dishes including Kavsar salad with chicken breast, marinated mushrooms, corn, eggs, pickles and mayo ($10.99); Uzbek plov ($9.99), a rice dish with beef and carrots; and borscht soup with cabbage, beef, beets, beans, potatoes and carrots ($7.99). Get a 20 percent discount on your entire bill with the code CDAY. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sichuan Gourmet in Squirrel Hill (1900 Murray Ave., 412-521-1313) and Oakland (328 Atwood St., 412-621-6889) will offer its regular features such as scallion pancake ($4.99) and cold sesame noodles ($5.50). Dive into a pot of fish fillet in boiling spicy broth ($18.99) or bite into the frog with pickled pepper ($16.99) if you feel more adventurous. Open noon to 10 p.m. (sichuan-gourmet.com).

Taj Mahal in Ross (7795 McKnight Road, 412-364-1760; tajmahalinc.com) will serve a buffet-style lunch for $10.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes as well as Indian dishes such as chickpeas in curry sauce, goat curry and tandoori chicken. For dinner, it will serve a special turkey platter for $12.99 and regular menu items such as samosa ($3.50 for 2 pieces), garlic naan ($3.99), shrimp korma ($12.99), lamb rogan josh ($12.99) and mango lassi ($2.99). Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For another taste of India, try Udipi Cafe in Monroeville (4141 Old William Penn Highway, 412-373-5581) and have a bite of paneer with spinach ($8.99), vegetarian samosa ($4.25 for 2 pieces) and paneer tikka ($9.49) or any other items from the regular menu. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sports bars

Bar Louie on the North Shore (330 N. Shore Drive, Bldg. 1B, 412-500-7530; barlouie.com) will dish out a special game-day menu from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Options include Buffalo chicken flatbread ($11.29), spiced bourbon burger ($11.79) and drunken fish and chips ($13.29) as well as 30 beers on tap.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Bill’s Bar and Burger at the Westin Convention Center Pittsburgh, Downtown (1001 Liberty Ave., 412-567-2300; billsbarandburger.com/venues/pittsburgh/), will showcase its updated menu of pepperoni pizza soup ($8), Kobe beef pigs in a blanket ($7), onion soup beef patty melt ($13), and 12-ounce rib-eye ($38).

Besides its regular menu of burgers and shakes, Burgatory on the North Shore (342 N. Shore Drive, 412-586-5846; burgatorybar.com) will serve nachos ($7), hot dogs ($5) and street burgers ($10) made on an outside grill. Also, try the 12 beers on tap that range from $5 to $9. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Foundry Table & Tap on the North Shore (381 N. Shore Drive, 412-930-0744; thefoundrypgh.com) will provide game-day selections that include duck-fried nuts ($7); cream of celery root with smoked mussels and cipollini onions ($7); barbecue pork mac ‘n’ cheese ($9); kale and romaine Caesar salad with roasted tomato, egg and Asiago fritters ($11); pickle-brined fried chicken sandwich ($13); and 26 draft beers. Open 11 a.m. to midnight.

Hop next door to Jerome Bettis Grille 36 on the North Shore (393 N. Shore Drive, 412-224-6287; jeromebettisgrille36.g3restaurants.com) for fish and chips ($11); 12-ounce hand-cut rib-eye ($29); sesame ginger chicken salad ($14); and Southwest club sandwich ($10.50) with smoked turkey, bacon, avocado and Sriracha mayo on toasted wheat bread. Open 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Rivertowne on the North Shore (337 N. Shore Drive, 412-322-5000; myrivertowne.com) will feature cheese quesadillas ($7.99); cornbread served with molasses butter ($4.99); classic Reuben sandwich ($9.99); and tuna steak melt sandwich served open-faced on a garlic-basil flatbread ($12.99). There will be 24 beers on tap. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore (380 N. Shore Drive, 412-930-0895; tequilacowboy.com/pittsburgh/) will serve a special menu that includes soft pretzels ($8.95); mac ‘n’ cheese loaded with blackened chicken and smoked bacon ($13.95); and Memphis beef burger with pulled pork, cheddar cheese and bacon ($13.95). Wash it all down with one of the 20 beers on tap. Open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Traditional and fine-dining options

Buca di Beppo in Station Square (3 Station Square, 412-471-9463) and Robinson (6600 Robinson Centre Drive, 412-788-8444) will feature its regular family-style menu of small (serves 2 to 3) and large (serves up to 5) dishes such as veal parmigiana ($27.99 or $39.99), chicken Marsala ($24.99 or $36.99), and salmon with lemon butter sauce, Roma tomatoes and capers ($25.99 or $37.99). Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (bucadibeppo.com).

Ember & Vine at the DoubleTree Hotel in Marshall (910 Sheraton Drive, 724-778-4177; emberandvinecranberry.com) will offer a special dinner for $36 per person from 3 to 8 p.m. It will include roasted winter beets with bacon, goat cheese and truffle vinaigrette; prime rib with whipped goat cheese potatoes and glazed winter vegetables; and flourless chocolate torte with blackberry whiskey sauce and coffee ice cream. A full dinner menu also will be available from 5 to 10 p.m.

Grand Concourse in Station Square (100 W. Station Square Drive, 412-261-1717; grandconcourserestaurant.com) will feature a three-course prix fixe dinner for $59, $49 or $39 depending on entree. It includes choice of Mediterranean-style fish chowder; Martha’s Vineyard salad of bibb lettuce, pine nuts, blue cheese and maple-raspberry vinaigrette; or classic Caesar salad for starters; surf and turf of filet and lobster tail; filet mignon topped with crab meat; or salmon stuffed with crab cake mix for the main course; and bananas Foster creme brulee for dessert. Open noon to 8 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Habitat Restaurant at the Fairmont, Downtown (510 Market St., 412-773-8848; habitatrestaurant.com), will serve a brunch buffet ($75 per person) that includes pumpkin pie pancakes; roasted beets with goat cheese; roasted cauliflower with pine nuts and raisins; maple-glazed leg of pork; herb-roasted turkey with sage pan gravy; salmon with creamed lentils and fried leek; coconut rice pudding; caramel apple creme brulee; and espresso chocolate torte. A three-course prix fixe dinner ($55 per person) will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and feature a choice of mushroom and port veloute or romaine salad with butternut squash preserve for the first course; whiskey-marinated salmon or herb-roasted turkey for the entree; and pot de creme or figgy pudding for dessert.

McCormick & Schmick’s in Downtown (301 Fifth Ave., 412-201-6992) and SouthSide Works (2667 Sidney St., 412-432-3260), will offer its signature seafood dishes such as almond-crusted rainbow trout ($22) with lemon butter and butternut squash orzo, and lump crab cakes topped with corn salsa; and meat favorites such as a 13-ounce center cut dry-rubbed black Angus rib-eye steak ($37). The Atlantic salmon stuffed with lump crab and Brie cheese ($29); mixed grill of shrimp, crab cake and salmon ($36); and McCormick’s seafood trio ($31) will be the holiday specials. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (mccormickandschmicks.com).

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Meadows Racetrack and Casino in North Strabane (210 Racetrack Road, 724-503-1200; meadowsgaming.com) will feature a brunch buffet, and from 4 to 9 p.m. it will serve a dinner buffet. The feast will include quiche Lorraine, home fries, green bean casserole, fried chicken, herb-crusted prime rib, rotisserie chicken, pork loin, Christmas cookies, orange-cranberry bread pudding, carrot cake, tiramisu and apple pie. Each buffet will cost $19.99 per person.

Mitchell’s Fish Market in Mt. Lebanon (1500 Washington Road, 412-571-3474) will be open from noon to 8 p.m., while the one in Homestead (185 W. Waterfront Drive, 412-476-8844) will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both locations will showcase calamari with chili-soy dipping sauce ($11.99); crab, spinach and artichoke dip ($13.99); New Orleans seafood gumbo ($5.99 for a cup and $7.50 for a bowl); fisherman’s platter ($24.49) of cod, shrimp and sea scallops; and ginger-crusted salmon with sticky rice and citrus butter ($25.99). Holiday specials are lobster and shrimp stuffed sea bass ($32.99) with tomato hollandaise sauce, and surf and turf ($39.99) consisting of a 6-ounce filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp with white wine garlic sauce. (mitchellsfishmarket.com).

Morton’s The Steakhouse, Downtown (625 Liberty Ave., 412-261-7141; mortons.com/pittsburgh/), will serve its regular menu that includes jumbo shrimp cocktail ($21.50), tuna tacos ($15), lobster bisque ($15.50), 16-ounce bone-in veal chop ($52), 24-ounce porterhouse steak ($60), and miso marinated sea bass ($47); and a steak-and-lobster special ($55). Open 4 to 9 p.m.

Revel off Market Square, Downtown (242 Forbes Ave., 412-281-1134; revelandroost.com), will provide its regular Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with items such as fried quail and waffles with raspberry-maple hot sauce and pickled veggies ($14); Maryland eggs Benedict with crab cake and pickled shallots ($15); and breakfast pizza with maple sausage gravy, bacon and egg ($12). During the Steelers game, $3 Yuengling bottles and $4 smoked wings will be available.

Rivers Casino on the North Shore (777 Casino Drive, 412-231-7777; riverscasino.com) will prepare a Christmas Day buffet for $19.99 and feature turkey, carved ham, roasted asparagus, steamed crab legs, eggnog and bread pudding. Open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whitfield at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty (120 S. Whitfield, 412-626-3090; whitfieldpgh.com) will serve breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. with items such as stone cut oats ($8); and eggs any style ($12) paired with sausage or bacon, fries and toast. Brunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include spiced carrot bread topped with honey and cheese; and beef cheeseburger with pepper jam, cheddar, fried onions and mustard mayo ($15). Dinner will be from 5 to 10 p.m. and include roasted duck breast ($28) and double-cut pork chop ($28).

Dana Cizmas: dcizmas@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1719.