Are you one of those people (like me!) who want to have a great time on New Year’s Eve, but there always seems to be some drama, someone crying in a coat closet, or someone getting too drunk and saying the things everyone was thinking but would never say out loud at their holiday party? New Year’s Eve is emotionally charged as people weigh their successes and failures for the year, recap the highs and lows, and make ridiculous demands on themselves — at least for the next two weeks. So, how can you have a happy, healthy New Year’s Eve? Try these three tips to start 2017 off on the right foot!

Natalie Bencivenga

1. Spend the day making a list of goals for 2017. Write down (yes, with pen and paper!) three big goals for the upcoming year and then a few action steps under each on how you will achieve them. Hang them on your refrigerator or on the mirror in your bedroom so you have to look at them every day as a reminder of what you are going to work toward.

2. Do something healthy for yourself. Take a yoga class. Order a green juice. Go on a long walk — even if you have to bundle up! Spend the last day of 2016 taking a moment to take in your life, your year and set the tone for 2017 with good intentions.

3. Stay home. I know it can be tempting to head out to the restaurants, bars, clubs and other hot spots for the evening, but the truth is, everywhere will be so crowded, people will be louder than normal, and the traffic — oh, the traffic. (And don’t even try to take an Uber, as the surge prices will have your head spin.) Instead, why not invite a few friends over for cocktails and a potluck dinner? Sure, it sounds old-school, sounds simple, sounds quiet, and what’s wrong with that? Be with people you love in a friendly environment. That’s easier on the wallet, too.

Natalie Bencivenga is the Post-Gazette’s Seen and society editor. She has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh. Need advice? Send questions to nbencivenga@post-gazette.com. Follow Natalie on Twitter @NBSeen and on Instagram @NatalieBenci.